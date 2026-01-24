SHRM Announces SHRMTech 2.6, Setting the Stage for the Next Evolution of HR Technology

VMPL

New Delhi [India], January 23: SHRM, the world's largest HR knowledge body, has announced SHRMTech 2026, its flagship HR technology conference, scheduled to take place on May 21-22, 2026, at the Jio World Convention Centre, Mumbai. Anchored in the theme "Connected Intelligence: From Connection to Cognition," the conference will explore how HR tech is evolving into a strategic thinking partner that works alongside people to shape business and workforce decisions.

As organizations navigate continuous disruption, SHRMTECH26 will bring together 2,500+ HR and business leaders, 150+ global speakers, 500+ CXOs, and 120+ partners and exhibitors to examine how intelligence-driven HR systems are influencing leadership, skills, governance, and enterprise strategy.

Commenting on the announcement, Achal Khanna, Chief Executive Officer, SHRM , APAC & MENA, said: "SHRMTech 2026 represents a defining moment in the HR technology journey. This conference is designed to help HR leaders and business decision-makers understand how intelligent HR systems can amplify human judgment and shape enterprise-wide outcomes in an increasingly complex world."

The two-day conference will be curated content tracks covering leadership and strategy, workforce and skills, technology and innovation, and human experience. Participants will gain practical insights into how organisations are governing, scaling, and applying intelligent HR solutions across skills, analytics, AI, and workforce systems.

Highlighting the operational and conceptual vision of the event, Surajit Bit, Head - Operations & People Engagement, SHRM India, MENA & APAC, added: "SHRMTech 2026 is where SHRM's people-centric vision meets real-world technology. It is built to help leaders translate innovation into practical action and future-ready workplaces."

From a brand and ecosystem perspective, SHRMTech 2026 will also serve as a powerful platform for strategic partnerships and industry collaboration. The conference is expected to host 120+ partners and exhibitors, offering organisations the opportunity to engage with senior decision-makers shaping the future of work and HR technology.

Emphasising the broader vision of the event, Gaurav Bansal, Head - Marketing & Communications, SHRM India, MENA & APAC, said: "SHRMTech 2026 is a thought-leadership movement that reflects how HR technology is redefining leadership, organisational design, and workforce strategy. Our focus is on building a strong, future-forward dialogue that connects innovation with impact."

SHRMTech 2026 will offer participants the opportunity to earn up to 15 SHRM Professional Development Credits (PDCs) while engaging with voices that have shaped global HR and business discourse. Further details on speakers, agenda, and registrations will be announced in the coming weeks.

