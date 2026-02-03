Shyam Sunder Jindal welcomes Budget 2026 push for domestic battery and solar glass manufacturing

VMPL

New Delhi [India], February 3: Shyam Sunder Jindal, Promoter of BC Jindal Group, has applauded the Union Budget 2026 for its strong focus on boosting domestic manufacturing for India's clean energy ambitions.

Sharing his views on the announcements, Shyam Sunder Jindal said, "In the Budget 2026, it is encouraging to note the Government's focus on domestic manufacturing of lithium-ion batteries and solar glass to augment India's goal of installing 500 GW of non-fossil energy capacity by 2030. Extending the exemption from basic customs duty on capital goods used for manufacturing lithium-ion cells for battery energy storage systems, and on sodium antimonate used in solar glass, are welcome steps. This move is poised to play a constructive role in building a power sector that is capable of seamlessly catering to India's growing energy needs while supporting the country's clean energy transition."

India marked a record-breaking year in its clean energy journey in 2025, with non-fossil fuel installed capacity rising to 266.78 GW, reflecting a 22.6 per cent increase. With the addition of over 49 GW of new non-fossil capacity, India continues to see rapid growth in renewable capacity. Thus, an emphasis on local manufacturing will complement the country's expanding solar and storage infrastructure.

Founded in 1952, the BC Jindal Group, led by Shyam Sunder Jindal, has steadily expanded its presence across sectors such as packaging films, energy and steel products.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)