SI-UK India to Host Four UK University Application Days in February

New Delhi [India], February 15: In February 2024, SI-UK India will host four UK University Application Days in Vijayawada, Hyderabad, Ludhiana, and Chandigarh at SI-UK offices.

The application days are a starting point for Indian students wishing to study in the UK from September 2024 onwards, and each event offers a unique opportunity to meet leading universities across the UK in a private, one-to-one setting.

Lakshmi Iyer, SI-UK India Managing Director, is looking forward to the prospect of welcoming so many students to the events:

"We're thrilled to welcome prospective students to each event as we kick off our series of UK University Application days ahead of September 2024 entry.

"There is enormous demand from local students to learn more about studying in the UK and each of these application days is a unique opportunity for aspiring students to speak to UK universities directly."

Application Advice and Support

SI-UK India's British Council-trained university consultants will be available to assist students with their application, as well as answer questions about all aspects of studying in the UK, including:

* Academic and English entry requirements

* Course options

* UK student visa process

* Accommodation

About SI-UK

SI-UK provides free and independent advice to international students applying to study in the UK. We believe international students should have access to trusted, expert advice about UK universities and courses and be supported by professional and experienced advisers throughout their whole journey: from the first tentative enquiries, the application process, and right up to their arrival in the UK and throughout their life at university.

Contact Details:

United Knowledge Education Consultants Pvt Ltd

Suite 8-13, 1st Floor, Indra Palace

H Block, Middle Circle, Connaught Place

110001, India

T: +91-11-4202-8200

E: delhi@studyin-uk.com

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2049109/SI_UK_Logo.jpg

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)