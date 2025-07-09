Siemens Healthineers Boosts Manipal Hospice (MHRC) Therapy Block with Major CSR Support

NewsVoir

Manipal (Karnataka) [India], July 9: Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE) proudly acknowledges the generous contribution of Rs. 1 crore from Siemens Healthineers India which funded state-of-the-art Therapy Block at the Manipal Hospice and Respite Centre (MHRC). This vital support will significantly enhance the quality of palliative and rehabilitative care provided to patients and families, reinforcing MAHE's commitment to compassionate healthcare.

The Manipal Hospice and Respite Care was inaugurated in May 2025 by the Hon'ble Justice Shri S Abdul Nazeer, His Excellency the Governor of Andhra Pradesh, and was operational from June 2025.

The Therapy Block at MHRC is a 6,100-square-foot facility, which has been meticulously designed to provide comprehensive rehabilitative and supportive care, featuring dedicated spaces for physiotherapy, occupational therapy, mind-body therapy, speech and swallow therapy, home-based occupational therapy, and counseling. The Therapy Block aims to enhance the comfort, independence, and dignity of patients, addressing their physical, cognitive, and emotional needs.

Speaking on the collaboration, Hariharan Subramanian, Managing Director of Siemens Healthcare Pvt Limited said, "The Therapy Block at the Manipal Hospice and Respite Centre, a pioneering hospice care initiative in India, addresses critical unmet needs of terminally ill patients. Our collaboration with MAHE to establish this therapy block reflects our shared commitment to fostering positive health outcomes and enhancing societal well-being within the communities we serve."

Driving Impact Through Collaboration

This contribution is part of Siemens Healthineers' broader vision to pioneer breakthroughs in healthcare for everyone, everywhere. The company's partnership with Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE) exemplifies the impact of industry-academia collaboration in transforming care delivery and supporting healthcare providers across the patient care continuum--from prevention and early detection to diagnosis, treatment, and aftercare.

Applauding collaboration with Siemens Healthineers' on this high-impact social initiative Lt Gen (Dr) MD Venkatesh, VSM (Retd) Vice Chancellor of MAHE, stated, "MHRC is a pathbreaking initiative that advances our mission to deliver specialized, empathetic, and academically rooted healthcare. The support from Siemens Healthineers and other partners has been instrumental in realizing this vision."

Manipal Hospice and Respite Centre, a 100-bed facility spread over 12 acres, is the first hospice in India to be affiliated with both a hospital and a university. It is the second largest hospice in India and aims to serve both patients with cancer and non-cancer. This hospice offers respite care as well as end-of-life care for both adults and children.

Siemens Healthineers pioneers' breakthroughs in healthcare. For everyone. Everywhere. Sustainably. The company is a global provider of healthcare equipment, solutions and services, with activities in more than 180 countries and direct representation in more than 70. The group comprises Siemens Healthineers AG, listed as SHL in Frankfurt, Germany, and its subsidiaries. As a leading medical technology company, Siemens Healthineers is committed to improving access to healthcare for underserved communities worldwide and is striving to overcome the most threatening diseases. The company is principally active in the areas of imaging, diagnostics, cancer care and minimally invasive therapies, augmented by digital technology and artificial intelligence. In fiscal 2024, which ended on September 30, 2024, Siemens Healthineers had approximately 72,000 employees worldwide and generated revenue of around EUR22.4 billion. Further information is available at www.siemens-healthineers.com

Siemens Healthineers in India has a countrywide sales network and round-the-clock service set-up, two manufacturing facilities at Vadodara for Diagnostics and at Bengaluru for Medical Imaging Products, backed by a state-of-the-art R & D center as well as a global software development center at Bengaluru. With over 7,000 employees across the nation, Siemens Healthineers is playing a significant role in transforming care delivery in India and supporting healthcare providers across the entire range of patient care--from prevention and early detection to diagnosis, treatment, and aftercare. Further information is available at www.siemens-healthineers.co.in.

The Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE) is an Institution of Eminence Deemed-to-be University. MAHE offers over 400 specializations across the Health Sciences (HS), Management, Law, Humanities & Social Sciences (MLHS), and Technology & Science (T & S) streams through its constituent units at campuses in Manipal, Mangalore, Bengaluru, Jamshedpur, and Dubai. With a remarkable track record in academics, state-of-the-art infrastructure, and significant contributions to research, MAHE has earned recognition and acclaim both nationally and internationally. In October 2020, the Ministry of Education, Government of India, awarded MAHE the prestigious Institution of Eminence status. Currently ranked 4th in the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF), MAHE is the preferred choice for students seeking a transformative learning experience and an enriching campus life, as well as for national & multi-national corporates looking for top talent.

