Siemens Technology and Services Pvt. Ltd. Announced as Presenting Partner for The IET India Future Tech Congress 2024

The Institution of Engineering and Technology (IET) is proud to announce a key partnership with Siemens Technology and Services as the Title Sponsor for the upcoming 2024 IET Future Tech Congress. Siemens returns as Presenting Partner after a successful partnership with FTC 2022. Themed "India's Component Conundrum," the IET Future Tech Congress will take place on September 2, 2024, and will tackle the critical need to create a robust local component manufacturing system in India. Industry leaders, academicians, policymakers, and tech visionaries will converge on this neutral platform to explore the transformative power of emerging technologies across various industries. With 5 successful editions of this event centered around future technologies, this edition is going to revolve around various aspects of this theme - including understanding challenges, unclogging bottlenecks and finding new business opportunities.

Speaking on the theme for the event and the collaboration, Shekhar Sanyal, Country Head and Director - IET India, says, "This year's theme tackles a critical challenge that holds the key to unlocking India's full potential as a technological leader. FTC's Presenting Partner, Siemens Technology and Services is key in this conversation, and we aim to spark insightful discussions and identify actionable solutions to build a robust domestic component ecosystem. The IET Future Tech Congress is a catalyst for innovation, and we are confident that the 2024 edition will pave the way for a more resilient Indian engineering landscape."

The event will feature fast-paced, future-tech focused, thought-provoking conversations on how the absence of a robust ESDM and chip manufacturing component ecosystem will hinder India's digital ambition and our journey towards a $30 trillion economy by 2047. It will spotlight critical challenges and developments across 3 key technologies - Generative AI, Industrial Metaverse and Quantum Technologies, and their impact across 3 fast growing sectors - Healthcare, Manufacturing and Mobility.

Speaking about the partnership, Pankaj Vyas, CEO & Managing Director, Siemens Technology and Services said, "We are excited to be partnering with IET for their Future Tech Congress 2024. This partnership reaffirms our commitment to fostering collaboration between industry leaders, policymakers, and innovators. By leveraging our global expertise and local insights, we aim to catalyze solutions that will drive technological advancements, reduce dependencies, and accelerate digital transformation across sectors. Together, we can build a resilient and competitive tech ecosystem that supports India's vision of becoming a global technology leader."

The IET Future Tech Congress (formerly IoT India Congress), is the annual flagship event from IET India, which focusses on bringing Future technologies such as GenAI, Industrial Metaverse, Quantum tech and more to the mainstream - unleashing their potential for industry innovation and increased business value. With 5 successful editions, 350+ speakers, and 5000 attendees (70% CXOs and decision makers from over 20 industries) previously participated, this event has been among the top tech conferences for digital technology stakeholders in Asia. Early bird registrations for the event are now open.

The IET office started operations in India in 2006, in Bangalore. Given the increasing global importance of India as an engineering hub, our aim is to make an impact that has relevance both locally and internationally. Our strategy is to make a meaningful impact on the overall competency and skill levels within the Indian engineering community and play an influencing role with industry in relation to technology innovation and solving problems of public importance. We want to do this by working in partnership with industry, academia and government, focusing on the application of practical skills within both learning & career lifecycles, driving innovation and thought leadership through high impact sectors.

For more information, please visit: futuretechcongress.com.

