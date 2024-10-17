Signature Global Unveils Exclusive Festive Offers for Aspiring Customers

NewsVoir New Delhi [India], October 17: Signature Global (India) Ltd., among India's leading real estate developers, has unveiled attractive Diwali offers tailored for customers. The festive benefits range from reduced booking amounts to exclusive rewards like luxury watches, complimentary club memberships, and car parking. Additionally, select projects offer special pricing and discounts on per square foot rates, ensuring a variety of appealing options for every buyer this festive season. Leading up to Diwali, customers can book their dream home with just a 9% down payment. The bookings will also entitle them to receive a complimentary RADO Watch Pair worth Rs. 6 Lakhs and guaranteed prizes of up to Rs. 1.5 lakhs.

Buyers of specific projects, such as Deluxe DXP, Twin Tower DXP, and Titanium SPR, can enjoy even more exclusive benefits. Signature Global is offering free club memberships and car parking valued between Rs. 10 Lakhs and Rs. 32 Lakhs. Additionally, customers of certain residential projects may receive a flat discount of Rs. 1000 per sq. ft. and up to 15% off all commercial and signum properties.

On this occasion Pradeep Aggarwal, Founder & Chairman, Signature Global (India) Ltd., said, "The real estate market is witnessing an exceptional performance, and this festive season is set to be one of the strongest in recent years. Favorable conditions like rising incomes, rapid infrastructure development, and strong market sentiment have positioned Gurugram as a standout among Delhi and NCR hotspots, drawing substantial attention from homebuyers and investors. The festive season is also a time wherein buyers look for exciting offers, discounts, and prizes. In line with the festive season tradition, we have also come up with some very exciting propositions. We are confident a large chuck of fence-sitters will avail these offers to book their dream homes in and around the millennium city."

For Signature Global SCO, there's a flat 5% discount available whereas buyers of Daxin will receive a flat discount of Rs. 5 Lakhs Furthermore, the company will also be conducting a daily lucky draw from 25th - 27th October wherein buyers would stand a chance to win a car worth Rs 61 lakh daily.

It is pertinent to mention here that In H1FY25 Signature Global reported its highest-ever pre-sales of Rs 5,900 crore, marking a 217% year-on-year growth. This year, the outlook is highly optimistic, and the company is confident that in this festive quarter, it is expected to surpass the guidance of Rs 10,000 crore for the current financial year, making it its best festive quarter ever.

