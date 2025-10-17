Simarpreet Singh of Hartek Group named in Hurun India Under-35 List 2025

VMPL

New Delhi [India], October 17: Simarpreet Singh, Executive Director & CEO of Hartek Group, has been featured in the Hurun India Under 35 List 2025, which recognises organisations and emerging business leaders contributing significantly to India's growth story. The recognition highlights Hartek Group's leadership in advancing renewable energy and infrastructure development across the country.

The Hurun India U35 List celebrates enterprises and young leadership teams driving innovation, sustainability, and operational excellence across key sectors such as energy, technology, finance, and infrastructure. Hartek's inclusion underscores its consistent efforts to strengthen India's power ecosystem through engineering expertise and clean energy solutions.

Over the years, Hartek Group has executed large-scale projects across Power Systems, Renewables, and Power Distribution Products, contributing to India's clean energy targets. With over 10+ GW of solar capacity connected to the grid, 400+ EHV & HV substations, and 200 MWp of rooftop solar installations, the company continues to play a pivotal role in building a sustainable and resilient power infrastructure.

"This recognition reflects our team's unwavering dedication to building a sustainable energy future for India," said Simarpreet Singh, Executive Director & CEO, Hartek Group.

As one of India's Top 3 Solar EPC players, Hartek Group continues to strengthen its position as a trusted engineering partner in the renewable energy transition, enabling decarbonisation, grid modernisation, and smart city advancement.

About Hartek Group:

Hartek Group has been a driving force in transforming India's Energy sector, pioneering EPC solutions since 1991, leading the charge in Power Systems, Renewable Energy, and delivering advanced Power Distribution Products. As a pioneer in India's transition to renewable energy, we have connected over 10 GW of solar power to the national grid, significantly contributing to the reduction of 300 million tonnes of carbon emissions. In addition, we have successfully installed 200 MW of rooftop solar capacity across the country, offering turnkey solutions that cover everything from site assessment to project commissioning. Driven by a commitment to creating smart cities and intelligent infrastructure, we stand true to our purpose of 'Making your Future Powerful by building a brighter today.

For further information please visit: Simarpreet Singh, Executive Director & CEO of Hartek Group, has been featured in the Hurun India Under 35 List 2025, which recognises organisations and emerging business leaders contributing significantly to India's growth story. The recognition highlights Hartek Group's leadership in advancing renewable energy and infrastructure development across the country. The Hurun India U35 List celebrates enterprises and young leadership teams driving innovation, sustainability, and operational excellence across key sectors such as energy, technology, finance, and infrastructure. Hartek's inclusion underscores its consistent efforts to strengthen India's power ecosystem through engineering expertise and clean energy solutions. Over the years, Hartek Group has executed large-scale projects across Power Systems, Renewables, and Power Distribution Products, contributing to India's clean energy targets. With over 10+ GW of solar capacity connected to the grid, 400+ EHV & HV substations, and 200 MWp of rooftop solar installations, the company continues to play a pivotal role in building a sustainable and resilient power infrastructure. "This recognition reflects our team's unwavering dedication to building a sustainable energy future for India," said Simarpreet Singh, Executive Director & CEO, Hartek Group. As one of India's Top 3 Solar EPC players, Hartek Group continues to strengthen its position as a trusted engineering partner in the renewable energy transition, enabling decarbonisation, grid modernisation, and smart city advancement. About Hartek Group: Hartek Group has been a driving force in transforming India's Energy sector, pioneering EPC solutions since 1991, leading the charge in Power Systems, Renewable Energy, and delivering advanced Power Distribution Products. As a pioneer in India's transition to renewable energy, we have connected over 10 GW of solar power to the national grid, significantly contributing to the reduction of 300 million tonnes of carbon emissions. In addition, we have successfully installed 200 MW of rooftop solar capacity across the country, offering turnkey solutions that cover everything from site assessment to project commissioning. Driven by a commitment to creating smart cities and intelligent infrastructure, we stand true to our purpose of 'Making your Future Powerful by building a brighter today. For further information please visit: https://hartek.com/

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)