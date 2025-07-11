Simple2Call Launches New, Fully Compliant AI-powered Contact Center Suite in India, Amid Rising Telecom Crackdowns

VMPL

New Delhi [India] July 11: With telecom compliance under increasing regulatory pressure in India, enterprises are re-evaluating the resilience and legality of their contact center infrastructure. In this context, Simple2Call, a US-based Contact Center-as-a-Service (CCaaS) provider, has launched its AI-powered, private cloud-hosted Contact Center Suite (CCS) in India, designed to meet evolving regulatory and operational demands.

The move comes amid rising enforcement by the Department of Telecommunications (DoT), which has imposed penalties and issued shutdowns to vendors offering unlicensed telecom and contact center services. In August 2024, several Indian businesses faced communication blackouts lasting up to 10 days due to vendor non-compliance -- highlighting the business risk of relying on loosely regulated or unlicensed CCaaS platforms.

Simple2Call, which holds a valid Unified License - Virtual Network Operator (UL-VNO) and contributes the required 8% license fee to the Indian government, offers a compliance-first platform. This aligns with the increasing need for enterprise IT and operations leaders to ensure telecom infrastructure is not only scalable but also fully aligned with legal, IT Security and Data Privacy frameworks.

The Contact Center Suite (CCS) is built on a proprietary stack, not an open-source software. It is hosted on a private cloud and integrates omni channel routing, AI automation, digital engagement, and real-time analytics. The platform is designed to abstract the complexity of managing separate IT, telecom, and software layers -- an area of friction for many traditional deployments.

Data security and compliance are built into the core architecture, with certifications including ISO 27001, ISO 27701, and PCI DSS. This ensures enterprise-grade protection for sensitive data across industries such as banking, insurance, IT services, and BPOs.

Early adopters have reported operational improvements. A private bank saw a 15-20% rise in debt recovery, while a leading BPO reported 30% improvement in call connect ratios. An IT services firm cited 40% reduction in technology costs, and an insurance provider achieved 30% savings in operating expenses while scaling call volumes by 20%.

The platform also includes a dedicated enterprise support model. In addition to 24/7 phone, email, and chat support, Simple2Call offers a tailored customer success program for large accounts, including priority response and proactive service reviews.

"Over 40+ years, we have created a proven global track record of delivering what we promise," said Hemant R. Patel, Founder and CEO of Simple2Call. "Contact center systems are no longer just communication tools--they are part of a broader CX and compliance strategy. The regulatory landscape requires platforms that can keep pace not only with customer expectations but also with telecom and data privacy governance." he added.

India's CCaaS market is evolving alongside broader trends in AI adoption, data protection, and hybrid cloud infrastructure. Gartner forecasts that by 2026, 60% of large organizations will adopt cloud contact center platforms that prioritize regulatory compliance and AI integration -- a shift that mirrors current enterprise priorities in India.

As regulatory oversight tightens and customer interaction volumes continue to grow, the demand for secure, compliant, and AI-enabled platforms is expected to accelerate. With CCS, Simple2Call aims to offer a single-partner solution that addresses both operational efficiency and regulatory alignment.

Simple2Call specialises in CCaaS, UCaaS, VRMs and Global Voice Connectivity with dependable 24x7 live support. We offer DoT regulatory-compliant solutions for the Indian and international markets for peace of mind. We are ISO27001 (ISMS), ISO27701 (PIMS) and PCI DSS compliant.

With global telecom and network infrastructure in Tier 3 data centres in the USA, UK, Singapore and India, Simple2Call has partnered with 100+ large & mid-size enterprise customers in Banking, Insurance, Stock Trading, IT, ITES, E-commerce, Edtech and Travel services. It has acquired the UL-VNO license in India and set up its major data centers in Mumbai, Noida, Bengaluru, Chennai, and Hyderabad. Kindly click the link to know more. https://simple2call.com/

