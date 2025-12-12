Simplilearn Appoints Sudipto Mitra as Chief Revenue Officer to Lead Revenue Growth

PRNewswire

Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], December 12: Simplilearn, a global leader in digital upskilling, today announced the appointment of Sudipto Mitra as Chief Revenue Officer (CRO) for its commercial business. Mitra brings with him over two decades of leadership experience in digital transformation, business development, and management consulting. He has previously built and scaled high-performing teams across both large enterprises and dynamic SaaS organisations. At Simplilearn, Sudipto will spearhead the global revenue growth, strengthen partnerships, and drive the brand's expansion across key markets.

Prior to Simplilearn, Sudipto held various sales and go-to-market leadership roles with Accenture, WNS, and EDS in the U.S., managing large global teams focused on IT Outsourcing & Business Process Transformations. He also led a global team of over 9,000 professionals at IBM Consulting globally as a Partner and Industry Leader and steered large-scale digital transformation initiatives for Fortune 500 organizations. In 2017, he took charge as the Chief Revenue Officer at WorkFusion, a B2B enterprise AI-driven automation platform. He was instrumental in scaling the company and guiding it to a successful investor acquisition in 2021.

Speaking on the appointment, Mr. Krishna Kumar, Founder and CEO of Simplilearn, said, "We are pleased to welcome Sudipto to the team in the capacity of Chief Revenue Officer and look forward to him driving Simplilearn's next phase of growth. His past roles and proven track record are a testament to his business acumen and ability to drive sustainable growth for the organisation. This aligns perfectly with Simplilearn's mission to lead the industry in upskilling. We have always focused on staying at par with the evolving industry landscape, and having Sudipto will further strengthen our ability to steer operations strategically."

Sudipto has served in advisory and business development roles across industries and contributed to the growth of several innovation-driven enterprises.

Talking about his new role, Sudipto Mitra shared, "I take on every role with the desire to lean on the experience I bring while also learning about the industry dynamics to adapt for growth. Edtech is at an exciting stage of aligning learners with the future of work driven by AI and emerging technologies. Enterprises need to upskill and cross-train employees to become more efficient and compete. Learners are also looking to upskill to advance their career paths across all levels. Simplilearn has been at the forefront of these developments, combining rigorous academic content, relevant materials with high-quality course delivery. I'm thrilled to be part of the organisation and contribute to this commitment to delivering excellent learning that supports professionals worldwide."

About Simplilearn

Founded in 2010 and based in Plano, Texas, and Bangalore, India, Simplilearn, a Blackstone portfolio company, is a global leader in digital upskilling, enabling learners worldwide and offering access to world-class training for individuals and businesses globally. Simplilearn offers over 1,500 live classes each month across 150+ countries, impacting more than 8 million learners globally. The programmes are designed and delivered in collaboration with world-renowned universities, top corporations, and leading industry bodies, featuring live online classes led by top industry practitioners, sought-after trainers, and global leaders. From college students and early-career professionals to managers, executives, small businesses, and large corporations, Simplilearn's role-based, skill-focused, industry-recognized, and globally relevant training programmes are ideal upskilling solutions for diverse career and business goals.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)