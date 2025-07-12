Sirca Paints Hosts an Exclusive Architects' Meet in Gwalior

India PR Distribution

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh) [India], July 12: In a bid to further strengthen its presence and relationships within the design and architectural community, Sirca Paints India Ltd. recently hosted an exclusive Architects' Meet in the historic city of Gwalior. The event brought together some of the most forward-thinking architects and interior designers in the region, creating a vibrant platform for dialogue, collaboration, and creative exchange.

As one of India's leading brands in luxury wood coatings and decorative finishes, including the Italian wall textures by OIKOS Italy, Sirca has consistently aligned itself with design excellence and innovation. The Gwalior meet was a natural extension of the brand's ethos -- to not just provide premium finishes, but to be an active participant in shaping the visual and material culture of modern India. The event served as a gathering ground for established voices and emerging talents in design, unified by a shared belief in quality, detail, and craft.

Set against the elegant backdrop of the Jehan Numa Palace Hotel, the evening unfolded as a sophisticated networking experience infused with warm hospitality and rich conversations. Far beyond a typical corporate showcase, this was a celebration of relationships -- a space where Sirca's signature wood coatings and Oikos wall textures met the minds that shape spaces.

The purpose of the evening was clear: to foster meaningful connections between Sirca and a curated circle of design professionals from Gwalior and surrounding regions. This wasn't about product display alone -- it was about listening, exchanging, and finding synergy in ideas. Architects and designers interacted closely with Sirca's team, exploring potential collaborations, new materials, and how the brand could be integrated meaningfully into future projects.

Among the key attendees were Malay Gadkar from Evenleap Design Studio, known for their experimental forms and understated luxury; Chirayu Agarwal of Sky High, who brings contemporary aspirations into harmony with functional spaces; and Rahul Dewani from Wallnut Engineers, a firm associated with bold structural expression and refined detailing. Also present was Vicky Gidwani of Gidwani Associates, who blends traditional design principles with modern aesthetics; Shailesh Makhijani and Greesh Gupta from Aantrik Interiors & Architecture, celebrated for their seamless integration of materiality and spatial storytelling; and Ravi Bagga of Bagga Associates, a longstanding contributor to Gwalior's evolving design landscape.

Throughout the evening, attendees had the opportunity to experience Sirca's latest surface solutions firsthand. From Italian wood coatings to innovative Oikos wall textures, the finishes sparked discussions on their application across residential, commercial, and bespoke luxury projects.

The event not only spotlighted Sirca's evolving product line but reaffirmed the brand's commitment to being more than a supplier -- to being a collaborator, a creative partner, and a voice in the wider design discourse. For Sirca, this meet was not just about showcasing what's possible with finishes, but about understanding what's next in the language of space.

As the evening came to a close, what lingered wasn't just the memory of elegant textures and flawless finishes, but the energy of connection -- the promise of new ideas and shared ambitions. Through events like these, Sirca continues to invest in the relationships that inspire its future.

For more information, visit www.sircapaints.com or follow @sircapaints on Instagram.

