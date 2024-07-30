SKA Destiny One: Ultra Luxury Living Takes Center Stage in Noida-Greater Noida's Real Estate Renaissance

NewsVoir New Delhi [India], July 30: Noida and Greater Noida, once known for affordable and mid-segment properties, have witnessed an upward trajectory in luxury real estate over the past few years. Previously limited to properties in the Rs. 40-80 lakh range, new launches in these areas exceed Rs. 1 crore. According to a recent JLL report, 14,822 flats worth Rs. 24,944 crore were sold in Noida last year. This surge has been underscored by a significant increase in the average apartment size and price, which rose from Rs 1.24 crore in 2022 to Rs 1.68 crore in 2023. With the evolving lifestyle needs and preferences, buyers show an inclination towards bigger and more spacious living spaces. This shift in demand has encouraged real estate developers to enter the luxury segment in Noida and Greater Noida. Amidst this real estate renaissance, SKA Destiny One, by the leading developer SKA Group, stands out as a beacon of ultra-luxury living, setting new benchmarks for opulence and sophistication in the area. SKA Group aims to reshape NCR's luxury real estate landscape by establishing new standards in innovation, sustainability, and customer satisfaction through Timely Delivery, Transparency, and Technology. Further, with the growing demand for luxury residences, the group is dedicated to creating distinguished landmarks, elevating customer experiences, and fostering community growth.

Nestled in Zeta 1, Greater Noida, SKA Destiny One is built around luxury and comfort. One of the key highlights of SKA Destiny One is its prime location and unparalleled connectivity, ensuring that you are always connected to the heart of the city. The project is 8 minutes from the Noida-Greater Noida Expressway, boasting unmatched connectivity to major parts of NCR and offering its dwellers the benefits of a prime location. In addition, its proximity to Yamuna Expressway within 10 minutes further augments its appeal as a luxury residential project. Similarly, the Eastern Peripheral Expressway is just 15 minutes away, adding to the project's attractiveness. People can also enjoy seamless connectivity to the upcoming Noida International Airport in Jewar within a 30-minute drive and reach Greater Noida Authority Metro Station and Delta 1 Metro Station within 2-3 minutes.

Besides, its nearness to major hubs, including renowned schools, universities, hospitals, and multiplexes, makes SKA Destiny One a vibrant and dynamic place to live. In essence, the strategic location of SKA Destiny One ensures that residents are never far from the best that Noida-Greater Noida has to offer, combining luxury living with exceptional connectivity and convenience.

Moreover, when it comes to architectural excellence and luxurious amenities, SKA Destiny One offers a world of uber luxury to its residents. Spanning 6 acres, the project boasts three towers, Alpha, Beta, and Gamma, with 34 storeys and 645 units. The Alpha Tower boasts four expansive apartments, each offering 4BHK of 3007 sq. ft per floor with a striking 12-foot ceiling height. Every apartment offers a spacious living experience where residents enjoy ample natural light and ventilation through five complemented balconies. The design utilizes cutting-edge Aluminium Formwork International Construction Technology, setting it apart with its premium size and architectural excellence. With excellent amenities, the Alpha Tower provides a comfortable and lavish lifestyle to those who seek to live an uber-luxury lifestyle in Greater Noida.

Further, the stunning features of SKA Destiny One include virtual golf, spa and jacuzzi, yoga, aerobics, meditation room, indoor and outdoor sports zone, electric vehicle charging unit, AV room (miniplex), and solar system for basement lighting. One of the prime features is an exquisite pool complex, where residents can dive into an aquatic wonderland. From the serene allure of the swimming pool to the thrilling wave of the wave pool, residents can experience blissful relaxation and excitement in one place. The project boasts state-of-the-art amenities that enhance the experience of luxury living. Boasting a double-height reception lobby of an exquisite club, SKA Destiny One is a paradise blending luxury and convenience.

However, what truly sets SKA Destiny One apart is its steadfast commitment to sustainability. As an IGBC Gold Pre-Certified project, SKA Destiny One promotes green living. Residents here can enjoy a quality lifestyle with optimal use of natural resources. The project's design and development offer ample daylight and fresh air, utilizing natural resources. With initiatives such as sustainable construction practices and designs, energy-efficient systems, green building methods, waste reduction strategies, sewage treatment plants, and rainwater harvesting, the project is designed to reduce its carbon footprint while maximizing efficiency.

As a hallmark of ultra-luxury living, SKA Destiny One not only elevates the standard of residential projects in the region but also contributes significantly to the burgeoning luxury real estate segment. The project sets itself apart with its prime location, architectural excellence, and a comprehensive array of luxurious amenities. Its emphasis on sustainable living, innovative design, and unparalleled convenience makes it a standout in the Noida-Greater Noida real estate market.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)