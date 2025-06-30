SKF Launches Next-Gen Sustainable Solutions to Advance Industrial Performance and Circularity at the 2nd edition of ISEA Tech & Innovation Summit

VMPL

New Delhi [India], June 30: SKF today unveiled a new generation of innovative products and integrated service offerings at the 2nd edition of SKF ISEA Tech & Innovation Summit, strengthening its commitment to delivering performance-driven sustainability across heavy industries, energy, and manufacturing sectors.

Building on its global mission to enable a more sustainable future, SKF introduced cutting-edge bearing solutions and intelligent service models designed to reduce emissions, optimize equipment reliability, and extend asset lifecycles.

"SKF's latest innovations are a reflection of our commitment to our customers through intelligent engineering," said Mr. Mukund Vasudevan, President India, SEA and Managing Director, SKF India. "By combining product performance, circular economy principles, and condition-based services, we are helping our customers not just reduce their carbon footprint but also boost their operational efficiency."

Aligned with this vision, SKF is reimagining what reliability means for the modern industrial ecosystem. These innovations are purpose-built to solve real challenges faced in the field, reflecting both evolving market demands and driving meaningful insights from actual machine performance.

"These innovative products are well-positioned to unlock high value for our customers and solve their challenges, thereby improving their product performance, efficiency, and reliability," said Mr. Sanoj Somasundaran, Chief Technology Officer, SKF India, and Director, Technology Development, ISEA Region. "Whether it's dealing with tough operating conditions, reducing energy or making maintenance smarter, our focus is on creating solutions that add more value than required. They help our customers to run their assets better, longer, and in more sustainable way."

Innovative products and solutions unveiled:

* SKF Energy Efficient Deep Groove Ball Bearings - Engineered for small industrial motors, this bearing reduces frictional moment by 25% or more, contributing to improved motor efficiency, 2x bearing life, and over 25% CO2 emission reduction. Validated by leading Indian OEMs, it offers substantial gains in performance and sustainability.

* Sealed Spherical Roller Bearings for HPGRs - Designed for mining and cement sectors, these large-size sealed bearings triple service life, slash grease usage by 99%, and reduce maintenance demands. Customers report over 500 kg/year savings in grease per bearing, significantly lowering cost and environmental impact.

* Four-Row Cylindrical Roller Bearings for HPGRs - Specially designed for heavy-duty HPGR applications in mining and cement, these bearings handle intense radial loads while accommodating axial displacement. They feature enhanced raceway topography for reduced friction and wear, open flange design for better lubrication, and upgraded cage pins with corrosion-resistant coating. This results into longer bearing life, improved dimensional stability, easier refurbishment, and reduced unplanned downtime, ultimately lowering total cost of ownership.

* Spherical Roller Bearings for Slow-Speed Applications - Optimized for harsh, slow-speed conditions in cement, power, metals, and textile industries, this variant offers enhanced lubrication performance, lower friction, and up to 5°C cooler operations, thereby resulting in longer life and reduced wear even under heavy loads.

* Integrated Circularity and Reliability Services: The company also introduced a holistic service platform aimed at large-size bearings, integrating Circular Solutions (remanufacturing used bearings), Reliability Solutions, and Condition Monitoring powered by AI. These services are already helping industries like sugar production extend bearing life by up to 10 years, and reduce lead time by 5x.

With these launches, SKF reiterates its vision to be a trusted sustainability partner for Indian industries, enabling decarbonization and digitalization across the value chain.

About SKF

SKF is a world-leading provider of innovative solutions that help industries become more competitive and sustainable. By making products lighter, more efficient, longer lasting, and repairable, we help our customers improve their rotating equipment performance and reduce their environmental impact. Our offering around the rotating shaft includes bearings, seals, lubrication management, condition monitoring, and services. Founded in 1907, SKF is represented in approximately 130 countries and has around 17,000 distributor locations worldwide. Annual sales in 2023 were SEK 103,881 million and the number of employees was 40,396. www.skf.com/in ® SKF is a registered trademark of the SKF Group.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)