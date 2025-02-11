Skill Development by The Art of Living Empowers Rural Communities

PRNewswire

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], February 11: In remote border villages where isolation often leads to limited access to resources and opportunities, The Art of Living Social Projects has emerged as a lifeline. With a focus on skill development, the organisation has pioneered transformative projects that build self-sufficiency and foster resilience in some of the most difficult environments. These efforts are deeply inspired by Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar's profound vision of care and compassion, which seeks to uplift every individual and create a more connected and empowered society.

Turning Challenges into Change: Individual Stories

So far The Art of Living Social Projects has trained 4,20,000+ young adults in livelihood skills in over 500 districts of 23 states and union territories in India.

Consider the case of Jonny Rapo from Daporijo, a small town tucked away in Upper Subansiri, Arunachal Pradesh. Her life changed dramatically when she joined The Art of Living Social Projects' Skill Training Programme in Bangalore, gaining skills in computer literacy and solar installation. Confident and financially independent, she now teaches these skills to others, proving that one initiative can ripple through a community, uplifting many.

Kamesh Maurya, a determined 19 year old from Baknauri village in Uttar Pradesh, transformed his dreams into reality with The Art of Living's Mobile Repair Training Program, in partnership with Radico Khaitan. In December 2024; he launched his own mobile repair shop, marking a milestone that not only granted him financial independence but also provided vital support to his family. Kamesh's story is one of determination, reflecting the significant impact of the right guidance.

From Farming to Financial Independence

By introducing sustainable farming practices and offering training in mushroom farming and small-scale marketing, the organisation has helped villagers, especially women, start small businesses. Self-help groups and newly established bank accounts are bringing financial stability and independence to hundreds of families, transforming not only their income but also their confidence.

Educating the Next Gen: Digital Literacy and Leadership

One of the most striking initiatives is the organisation's work in education and youth empowerment. Digital literacy programmes are providing young people with critical computer skills, preparing them for a brighter future. The Art of Living's Youth Leadership Training Program (YLTP), which has trained over 2,00,000 young people across rural India, is equipping youth in these villages to lead projects addressing local issues, from addiction to sanitation.

Building Trust: The Key to Community-Led Development

Sweeping change doesn't happen overnight. Inspired by Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar's vision of a connected community, many Art of Living volunteers have dedicated countless hours to building trust with traditionally close-knit tribes. For example, one volunteer biked over 200 kilometers to reach the Mishmi tribe in Arunachal Pradesh where he spent 15 days living among the community, understanding their needs, and building relationships before initiating the targeted project assigned to him. This approach, grounded in trust, is central to The Art of Living Social Projects' philosophy of community-led development.

Key Strategies Behind the Success of Skill Development Programmes

Mobilisation:

The Art of Living Social Projects connects with school and college dropouts, unemployed individuals, and those uncertain about their career paths, offering the support they need to take the first step toward a better future.

Domain Skill Training:

Training programmes align with government standards, providing hands-on experience and guidance to ensure participants gain the skills needed to succeed in the workforce.

Empowerment Programmes:

Beyond technical skills, the organisation equips individuals with essential soft skills like entrepreneurship, financial literacy, and workplace safety, enhancing employability and fostering self-reliance.

Mentorship:

Ongoing support with placement assistance, career advice, and guidance on self-employment is offered; helping individuals build sustainable careers and lasting income.

Additional Highlights and Partnerships

* Rural Development with CMS Info Systems Limited: In Maharashtra, Goa, and Karnataka, 200 youth are being trained in employability skills through the Bridge

* Training Program and YLTP initiative.

* Skill Development with Radico Khaitan Phase 2: In Rampur, Uttar Pradesh 315 candidates will be trained in A2E (Access to Employability),Tally, Mobile Repair,

* Tailoring and Beautician skills.

* Skill Development with Radico Khaitan Phase 3: In Rampur, Uttar Pradesh, 390 underprivileged youth and 165 women, will receive job certification training to enhance self-employment opportunities.

* Skill Training for Women with Ashirvad by Aliaxis Pipes: In Karnataka and Maharashtra, 375 women are being equipped with skills to thrive in their communities.

* Skill Development in Maharashtra with Pramod Mahajan Grameen Kaushalya Vikas Kendra (PMGKVK) scheme: To stabilise and accelerate the growth of 511 skill centres, ensuring better outcomes for skilling and employment.

* Project Shakti with Aquity: This initiative successfully trained 1,500 women in Maharashtra and Karnataka, enabling them with leadership skills and fostering micro-entrepreneurship.

* Recognition for CSR Excellence: At the SMX CSR Leadership Summit & Awards 3.0 on February 15, 2024, The Art of Living and Schneider Electric India Foundation received the Best CSR Impact Award for Solar Electrification, highlighting their shared commitment to sustainable energy solutions.

About The Art of Living Social Projects

The Art of Living Social Projects has resolved to create positive societal impact through transformative initiatives. With a focus on holistic development, the organisation strives to contribute to the well-being of individuals and communities alike.

