Skylark Drones and e2E Rail Partner to Advance AI-Powered Drone Intelligence for Railway Infrastructure

PRNewswire

New Delhi [India], June 12: Skylark Drones, India's leading worksite governance and asset intelligence company, and e2E Rail, a leading railway systems integrator and engineering solutions provider, signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on 11th June 2026 at the International IRSE Convention and Exhibition 2026, to explore the application of AI-powered asset intelligence, geospatial technologies, and digital infrastructure monitoring solutions across railway infrastructure projects.

The partnership brings together Skylark's expertise in asset intelligence, infrastructure monitoring, and geospatial analytics with e2E Rail's deep capabilities across railway engineering, signalling and telecommunications, electrification, and systems integration to explore technology-driven approaches to enhance the infrastructure visibility, asset assessment, and operational decision-making across railway projects.

As part of the collaboration, the two organisations will evaluate aerial surveillance and corridor monitoring to improve infrastructure visibility across railway networks and project sites, alongside LiDAR and photogrammetry-based mapping for high-accuracy infrastructure intelligence. Combined with AI-powered analytics, these capabilities can support asset monitoring, infrastructure assessment, and predictive maintenance, enabling railway stakeholders to make faster, more informed decisions.

As India's railway sector continues to modernize and expand, infrastructure stakeholders are increasingly seeking digital technologies that improve visibility, operational efficiency, and asset reliability. AI, geospatial intelligence, and advanced analytics are playing a growing role in helping organisations manage complex infrastructure assets at scale, strengthen project execution, and improve long-term asset performance.

Commenting on the partnership, Mughilan T R, CEO and Co-founder, Skylark Drones, said: "Railway infrastructure is becoming increasingly complex, making timely access to accurate intelligence more important than ever. Railways involve vast, distributed asset networks that require consistent, high-quality data to be managed effectively. By combining Skylark's expertise in worksite governance and asset intelligence with e2E Rail's leadership in railway engineering and systems integration, we see an opportunity to advance new approaches to infrastructure visibility, monitoring, and decision-making across the railway ecosystem. Together, we aim to explore technologies that can help infrastructure stakeholders improve asset performance, operational efficiency, and project outcomes."

Sourajit Mukherjee, Director and CEO, e2E Rail, said: "As railway networks grow in scale and complexity, the ability to monitor, assess, and maintain infrastructure assets with greater precision becomes central to operational performance and safety. Through this partnership with Skylark Drones, we look forward to exploring innovative technologies that can strengthen our service delivery capabilities. The collaboration reflects our shared commitment to advancing intelligent solutions for the railway sector."

Looking ahead, both organisations are committed to undertaking a structured evaluation of applicable use cases, technology requirements, and integration pathways, reflecting a broader industry shift toward digital transformation where actionable data, intelligent analytics, and domain-specific engineering expertise work in concert to improve outcomes across safety, efficiency, and asset performance.

About Skylark Drones

Skylark Drones is an aerial intelligence company that enables organizations to transform aerial data into actionable insights through AI-powered drone intelligence, geospatial analytics, and enterprise software platforms. Its flagship platforms, DMO and Spectra, enable aerial intelligence at scale and are trusted by over 175 enterprises, including Fortune 500 companies, across Mining, Renewable Energy, Railways, Construction, and Utilities. For more information, visit skylarkdrones.com.

About e2E Rail

e2E Rail is a leading railway systems integrator and engineering solutions provider delivering end-to-end capabilities across signalling and telecommunications, track infrastructure, railway electrification, system integration, and turnkey railway projects. With operations spanning India and international markets, the company supports railway and mass transit infrastructure through engineering, procurement, installation, testing, commissioning, and maintenance services. For more information, visit etoerail.com.

Contact Information: info@skylarkdrones.com

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