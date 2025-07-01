slice launches flagship credit card and India's first UPI-Powered Bank Branch

PRNewswire

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], July 1: slice, which aims to bring banking to every Indian, today launched the slice UPI credit card, a breakthrough credit card designed to transform how India accesses credit. Expanding this vision, slice opened India's first UPI-powered physical bank branch and ATM, pioneering an entirely new banking experience built around simplicity and speed.

* Introducing breakthrough UPI credit card, the slice super card

* Reimagining banking experience by bringing digital elegance to a physical location

* Unveiling the UPI ATM that accepts cash deposits

The slice UPI credit card, which charges no joining or annual fee, is designed to be the best credit card for everyone. It delivers an effortless credit experience that feels as natural as any UPI transaction.

Users simply scan QR codes or make UPI payments, drawing effortlessly from their credit line. The slice UPI credit card rewards customers up to 3% cashback on all spends while the innovative slice in 3 feature offers an instant ability to convert spends into three interest-free instalments.

The slice super card advances slice's ambitious vision of democratizing formal credit access across India. UPI has revolutionized digital payments for more than 400 million Indians, making most of them credit-eligible in the process. Yet more than 200 million of these users remain underserved, forcing them to seek credit on unfavourable terms that ultimately limit their financial potential.

"In my 40 years of banking, I have witnessed several milestones, but I feel truly proud to be part of what I see as a revolution in how India will perceive banking and finance," said Satish Kumar Kalra, MD & CEO of slice. "We are reimagining banking from first principles, building a system where technology, simplicity, and trust come together to serve every Indian. Credit on UPI will be the next big leap for credit access and inclusion in this country, and there is no better way to achieve it than by integrating the entire banking system around it. This is just the beginning of a journey that will redefine banking as we know it."

slice, which recently merged with NESFB, is uniquely positioned in the market. Unlike much of the fintech industry that relies on third-party banking partners, slice operates as a bank, owning every element of its infrastructure -- from core banking systems to advanced underwriting capability. With deep roots in the Northeast, this step into Bengaluru marks a defining moment in the bank's journey toward physical expansion across India and its broader growth story.

"Credit on UPI is going to be the natural next step for how India spends," said Rajan Bajaj, Founder and Executive Director of slice. "The credit card is a 75-year-old product, but in India it must be reimagined, with UPI as the catalyst, to truly realise its potential. If we want to make UPI credit cards meaningful, we must focus on getting the credit part right. It cannot just be a digital layer on top of a traditional credit card."

He adds: "The real opportunity is to deliver the right form of credit at the point of sale, through a mobile interface, for 300 million customers. Tens of millions of these merchants have never accepted credit cards before, so we must solve fraud at scale while also enabling credit for those who are truly creditworthy. And with slice UPI ATMs we want to reduce the cost of deposit and withdrawal of cash to a level that basic banking services are economically viable for a billion Indians in the future."

The Future of Banking, Starts Today

The new slice UPI-powered bank branch in Koramangala, Bengaluru, transforms banking from a necessity into an experience. slice customers can now walk into the first digital bank branch to experience unprecedented convenience, speed and ease of access.

Customers can make withdrawals as well as deposits to and from the UPI ATM, open accounts and explore other banking products from kiosks.

The slice UPI-first digital bank branch delivers:

* Complete UPI integration across every customer interaction

* Instant customer onboarding with streamlined processes

* Self-service digital experiences that prioritize efficiency

* UPI ATM services for seamless cash deposits and withdrawals

Together, these innovations represent slice's boldest move to shape a banking future that is digitally native, built around UPI's inclusiveness and universal accessibility.

About slice:

slice is on a mission to build India's most loved bank. It is reimagining consumer banking in India with simple, transparent, and technology-driven products. Following its merger with North East Small Finance Bank, slice operates as a full-stack bank, offering the slice savings account, slice fixed deposits, slice UPI, slice borrow, the slice UPI credit card and India's first UPI-led bank branch. slice's mission is to make banking faster, fairer, accessible and easier for every Indian. slice is backed by marquee global investors such as Tiger Global, Insight Partners, Advent International, Blume Ventures, and Gunosy Capital.

