Sloan Flush Technology Addresses Treated Water Reuse Challenges in compliance -Driven Sanitation

New Delhi [India], March 12: With regulatory measures encouraging the use of Sewage Treatment Plant (STP)-treated water, sanitation systems must adapt to ensure efficiency and hygiene. While the recycled grey water is essential for conservation, its storage raises concerns over microbial buildup. Sloan's advanced flushing mechanism addresses these challenges by storing less water, reducing human exposure to stagnant conditions, and ensuring safer usage in restrooms.

As water conservation and public health remain key priorities, developers, architects, infrastructure planners, and facility operators are looking for alternatives that balance ecological responsibility with reliability. Sloan's flushometers are engineered to operate effectively with treated water, offering a streamlined system that curtails bacterial accumulation and lessens maintenance concerns.

Krishna C. Mukti, Director, Sloan India, stated, "As urban infrastructure expands, the need for trustworthy water-use practices in sanitation has grown. The inclusion of STP-treated water in restrooms brings both possibilities and challenges, particularly in maintaining hygiene. With growing awareness around conservation, facility planners are opting for designs that augment water use without compromising hygiene. Sloan remains committed to advancing restroom technology that not only meets these demands but also enhances the durability and performance of public and commercial sanitation systems."

Gaurav Khatri, National Sales Manager, Sloan India, further highlighted the benefits of Sloan's flushing technology, saying, "TruFlush dispenses a precise, metered amount of water with every flush, unlike conventional flush valves. It does not require ledge walls, allowing for greater restroom space. With a built-in shutoff feature behind the wall plate, maintenance can be done without closing the entire facility. In high-traffic areas, where traditional cisterns cause delays due to refill time, TruFlush is ready to re-flush in just five seconds. Built for durability, its corrosion-resistant ZAMAC alloy flush plates and concealed body withstand demanding plumbing conditions. Along with its efficiency, TruFlush improves restroom design by removing the need for rear access plumbing chases and storage tanks, preventing unpleasant odours caused by stored wastewater."

As concealed cisterns and conventional flush valves often rely on stagnant reservoirs, they become susceptible to sedimentation and microbial presence. Sloan's direct-flush system eliminates this issue by preventing standing water, ensuring a fresh flow with each use.

In addition to improving water management, touch-free technology has become a necessity in high-footfall areas. Sloan's sensor-activated flushometers limit physical contact, supporting better sanitation practices in public restrooms, healthcare environments, commercial hubs, and institutional settings where hygiene remains a primary concern.

With India's focus on dexterous resource allocation, Sloan's approach supports eco-conscious strategies while tackling operational challenges in contemporary infrastructure. Well-designed and standards-compliant sanitation methods will continue to influence urban planning, making impactful flushing mechanisms a key element of evolving restroom designs.

