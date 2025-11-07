Smart Never Looked This Good: Titan Smart Unveils Evoke 2.0, Merging Contemporary Fashion with Smart Precision

NewsVoir

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], November 7: Titan Smart unveiled Evoke 2.0 - the latest evolution in its line of premium smartwatches, crafted to seamlessly merge innovation with sharp-edgy design. Building on Titan Smart's legacy of craftsmanship and design intelligence across its diverse ecosystem of timepieces, Evoke 2.0 brings the brand's philosophy of "passion meets fashion" to life by creating a fusion between Titan's craftsmanship of analogue watch-making heritage with modern evolving tech, creating a timepiece that goes beyond functionality and becomes an extension of one's personality and lifestyle.

Redefining what it means to wear a smartwatch, Evoke 2.0 is crafted to complement every curve and adapt effortlessly to every mood and occasion, transitioning seamlessly from daywear to evening ensembles, offering a bespoke fit, elevated aesthetics, and a distinctly intelligent core. Marrying contemporary elegance with performance, it embodies the finesse of a premium wristwatch while delivering the intuitive intelligence expected from the latest wearable technology. With its fashion-forward sensibility and refined design, Evoke 2.0 truly stands on the theme of "Smart Never Looked This Good."

Refined Evolution in Design and Personalization - Evoke 2.0 Key specifications at a glance:

- Premium Metal Case: Features a 43 mm round metal case paired with a refined

- Brilliant Super AMOLED Display: 1.32" screen with 466x466 resolution and up to 1000 nits brightness ensures sharp, vivid visibility even in bright outdoor settings.

- Lightweight & Sleek Fit: 11 mm slim case designed for all-day comfort across wrist sizes and style preferences.

- Versatile Strap Design: Dual-tone magnetic strap that delivers a sophisticated yet comfortable fit.

- Rotary Crown & Custom Buttons: Intuitive, tactile controls enable smooth navigation and quick access to key features.

- Advanced Processor with Fluidic UI: Ensures a seamless, lag-free experience for fluidic interaction across applications.

- 3D Dynamic Watch Faces: Offers immersive visuals with motion and depth, allowing effortless style personalization.

- Integrated Health & App Experience: Syncs seamlessly with the Titan Smart App on Android and iOS, offering 24x7 heart-rate monitoring, SpO₂ tracking, detailed sleep analysis, performance data, and guided wellness insights for a complete, personalized health experience.

Talking about the launch, Mr. Seenivasan Krishnamurthy, Business Head, Smart Wearables, Titan Company Limited, said, "With Evoke 2.0, Titan Smart reaffirms its vision of creating smartwatches that seamlessly merge premium fashion with the latest technology. Evoke 2.0 is a versatile addition to our growing portfolio of premium smartwatches, designed for lifestyle-focused, tech-enabled consumers who value both elegance and intelligence. This launch reinforces Titan Smart's commitment to creating meaningful, user-centered experiences, as wearables become an integral part of everyday life."

Priced at INR 8499/- the Titan Evoke 2.0 comes in three distinct dual-tone metal straps - Glacier blue, Tidal blue and Cocoa brown. The collection is now available at Titan World, Fastrack, Helios stores, and select premium retail outlets, as well as online on www.titan.co.in and across leading e-commerce platforms.

Titan Smart Wearables is a pioneering force in the world of smartwatches, with a commitment to crafting smart wearables that redefine personal style and enhance well-being. Since 2016, Titan Smart has consistently pushed the boundaries of technology and fashion, setting new standards for a holistic lifestyle. As a leading Centre of excellence, Titan Smart has developed wearables that celebrate creativity and functionality, elevating one's style with cutting-edge technology while nurturing well-being. Whether it's the sleek sophistication of minimalist designs or the audacious allure of bold statements, the collection invites oneself to indulge in a realm where your personal style embodies impeccable taste and distinction. Titan Smart is dedicated to merging technology with personal expression, creating a new era of smart wearables for mindful living.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)