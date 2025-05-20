SmarterWayToUPI - MobiKwik Launches Pocket UPI Campaign Featuring Jaideep Ahlawat

PRNewswire

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], May 20: One MobiKwik Systems Ltd., India's largest digital wallet, has unveiled a multi-media campaign for its innovative 'Pocket UPI' product. The campaign positions Pocket UPI as a smarter alternative to traditional UPI payments by eliminating the need for direct bank account linking & other superior product benefits.

Actor Jaideep Ahlawat headlines the campaign, reprising his popular cop avatar to bring authenticity and edge to the screen. In a series of engaging digital films, Ahlawat navigates everyday financial scenarios with humor & candidness, demonstrating why Pocket UPI represents a smarter way to UPI.

Digital Payment Challenges in India: The Pocket UPI Solution

Despite the rapid growth of digital payments in India, users struggle with managing UPI transactions across platforms and bank accounts. Some of these issues include cluttered bank statements, security risks, expense tracking difficulties & payment delays.

MobiKwik addresses these challenges through a series of engaging and witty creatives across Digital and Social platforms. Throughout the campaign, the brand aims to highlight real-world situations where digital payments are made and why Pocket UPI is the smarter choice. Users can make UPI transactions without directly linking their Bank accounts, significantly reducing fraud risk. They can keep bank statements clutter-free by routing payments through their Pocket UPI balance. The product enables better control over monthly spending by allowing users to load specific amounts into their account and use them as per their needs. Additionally, customers can experience faster, PIN-less transactions.

Announcing the launch of the multi-media campaign, Jaskaran Singh Kapany, Chief Marketing Officer at MobiKwik, said, "As a company, we have been known to introduce innovative products that simplify consumers' interaction with financial services. Pocket UPI is one such revolutionary product that simplifies UPI payments and adds tremendous value to possibly the largest product use case in the world."

"Jaideep's relatable on-screen presence and authenticity make him the perfect face to bring the convenience of Pocket UPI to our millions of users. Pocket UPI really is the smarter way to UPI," he added.

The campaign launched with a teaser posted by Ahlawat on his Instagram account on May 16, 2025, creating intrigue around how his cop character would tackle digital payment complications and saw tongue-in-cheek engagement by many celebs.

The first film launched today showcases how small daily transactions can lead to cluttered bank statements, positioning Pocket UPI as the solution for maintaining cleaner financial records.

Upcoming films will showcase secure enhanced security, PIN-less payments & improved budgeting control and will be released soon on the company's and actor's social platforms.

About MobiKwik

One MobiKwik Systems Ltd. (MobiKwik) is India's largest digital wallet that offers a wide range of payments and financial products to both consumers and merchants.

The Company, founded by Bipin Preet Singh and Upasana Taku in 2009, today offers various payment products such as MobiKwik Wallet, UPI, Pocket UPI, and Zaakpay (payment gateway), serving 172 Mn+ registered users and 4.5 Mn+ merchants. The Company has expanded into the distribution of financial products ranging from credit (MobiKwik ZIP, ZIP EMI), savings & investment (Fixed Deposits, Mutual Funds, Digital Gold, Lens.AI), and insurance products on its platform.

According to the RedSeer Report, as of Fiscal 2023, MobiKwik had the fourth-highest user base in India in terms of total registered users on the platform. MobiKwik was termed as one of the leading digital financial product and services platforms in India by registered users. MobiKwik is the largest digital wallet in India with a 23% market share of the PPI wallet gross transaction value (GTV) as of November 2024.

