Smile Train India Announces "Smile Wall" to Celebrate World Smile Day®

New Delhi [India], October 4: In honor of World Smile Day® on October 3, Smile Train India is launching Smile Walls nationwide in collaboration with partner hospitals, schools and corporate partners. This initiative is part of a global campaign led by Smile Train, the world's largest cleft-focused organization, to celebrate connection, positivity, and the power of a smile while rallying support for children with cleft lips and palates.

Beginning today and continuing through the first week of October, Smile Walls will be installed across the country at partner hospitals, corporate partners, schools and public places such as the Millenium City Centre train Station in Gurugram. These installations will be spaces where community members can post messages or drawings that reflect what makes them smile, transforming blank walls into vibrant displays of positivity.

Every three minutes, a baby is born with a cleft, a facial difference that can bring significant challenges with eating, speaking, hearing, and breathing. Smile Walls symbolize how something as simple as a smile can do more than brighten someone's day, it can represent the promise of a healthier, brighter future for children with clefts.

"We are excited to bring Smile Walls across India is World Smile Day, said Mamta Carroll, Smile Train's Senior Vice President and Regional Director for Asia. "This is a wonderful opportunity for our communities to come together and share moments of happiness through a simple act while raising awareness of clefts."

At Sant Parmanand Hospital in Delhi, the Smile Wall was inaugurated in the presence of Miss Cosmo India 2025, Vipra Mehta, who joins Smile Train India and hospital partners in celebrating the power of smiles.

"I am honored to be part of this initiative," said Vipra, Miss Cosmo India 2025. "A smile is the simplest expression of joy, yet it carries the power to heal, connect, and inspire. By supporting Smile Train India, we are ensuring that children born with clefts have the chance to live healthier and happier lives." Vipra Mehta will be representing India at the Miss Cosmo pageant in December 2025.

"The Smile Wall campaign is a movement built on the importance of a smile," said Smile Train's President and CEO, Susannah Schaefer. "By sharing what brings us happiness, we celebrate the moments that unite us despite our differences and honor the power and potential that a smile carries for cleft-affected children."

Smile Train India encourages communities across the country to visit the Smile Walls at partner hospitals and share what makes them smile. Individuals and organizations can also start their own Smile Walls at schools, workplaces, community centers, and more. Join the movement online by creating or contributing to a digital Smile Wall.

Find out more information on how to get involved at https://www.smiletrain.org/wsd.

