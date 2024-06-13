SMINCO.in - The Game-Changer in Influencer Marketing

NewsVoir

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 13: Music Broadcast Limited (MBL), a pioneering name in the media industry, proudly announces the launch of 'SMINCO.in' a Social Media Influencer Confluence. This automated multi-sided influencer marketing platform is the latest innovation set to reshape the influencer market. It represents a strategic leap forward for MBL, aligning with its vision of adopting digital solutions to enhance brand engagement and consumer interaction. By seamlessly connecting brands with influencers, SMINCO.in offers a platform designed to maximize ROI for both parties. Its advanced AI-driven matching algorithms, real-time analytics, and customizable campaign management tools streamline the marketing process, delivering measurable results and setting new standards of excellence in the influencer marketing industry.

SMINCO.in is aimed at brands and marketers across various industries such as fashion, beauty, technology, finance, lifestyle, and more. Additionally, it targets nano to macro influencers looking to collaborate with brands to promote their products or services. This platform addresses common pain points in influencer marketing, such as finding the right influencers, measuring campaign effectiveness, and ensuring authenticity. Through its comprehensive framework and dedicated support team, SMINCO.in provides seamless solutions for brands and influencers alike.

Ashit Kukian, CEO of Radio City, expressed his delight about the launch, stating, "It is a great pleasure to introduce SMINCO.in "Your Window to the Social Media World!", marking a historic point in our journey of innovation. With this initiative, we are redefining branding with cutting-edge solutions that drive meaningful engagement and tangible outcomes. This, in turn, highlights our commitment to staying ahead of industry trends and providing brands with progressive digital marketing solutions."

The launch of SMINCO.in is backed by strategic partnerships with influential brands, agencies, and experts. These collaborations strengthen SMINCO's position in the market. With the support of our platform, brands can stay ahead of the curve and meet changing consumer demands. Customized influencer solutions that fit the needs of each industry ensure that brands can reach the most relevant influencers for their campaigns with just the click of a button.

Join the fastest-growing community on SMINCO.in, where brands and influencers will find success. Don't miss out - become a part of the next big buzziest platform, SMINCO.in, "Your Window to the Social Media World!"

Radio City

Radio City, a part of Music Broadcast Limited (MBL) is a subsidiary of Jagran Prakashan Ltd. Being the first private FM radio broadcaster in India with over two decades of expertise in the radio industry.

Radio City has established a strong presence across 39 stations in 12 states and 1 Union Territory, comprising 62 per cent of the country's FM population. Radio City reaches out to over 69 million weekly listeners across India covered by AZ Research 2019 (Source: AZ Research Report). The network provides terrestrial programming through its digital interface, www.radiocity.in.

Radio City has spearheaded the evolution of FM radio by offering content that is unique, path-breaking and invokes city passion amongst listeners with its brand philosophy of "Rag Rag Mein Daude City". With the launch of its new station sound #CityKiNayiVibe, a modern version of Rag Rag Mein Daude City, Radio City aims to engage with the young and vivacious Gen Z audience who sought coolness quotient in their experiences. The network's humour-based IPs 'Babber Sher', 'Joke Studio' and the IP 'Love Guru' with a concept of love, relationships and romantic endeavours are immensely revered by the audience. In 2013, the radio station introduced 'Radio City Freedom Awards', a platform to recognize independent music. The leading FM station provides a launch pad to budding singers with 'Radio City Super Singer', the first singing talent hunt on radio since the last fourteen years. In 2022, the organization launched its pioneering international property 'Radio City Business Titans' to recognize Indian businesses for their unwavering business excellence.

In addition to its terrestrial programming, Radio City has embraced 'Radigitalization' - the seamless integration of radio and digital technologies. This transformative approach extends the reach of radio beyond traditional boundaries, enhancing audience interaction and integrating radio into people's daily lives across the country. RJ Sia, an AI-driven radio jockey is known for her dynamic presence and seamless audience interaction. Utilizing advanced technology, she delivers personalized content and real-time engagement, enriching the radio experience for millions of listeners. Complementing this, RC Studio stands as a cutting-edge 24x7 video channel, redefining the essence of entertainment by combining the power of video and audio in perfect harmony. RC Studio plays a pivotal in bridging the gap between different audience segments and expanding Radio City's reach to a larger demographic, creating a more inclusive and vibrant approach.

Radio City has bagged over 228 awards across renowned national and international platforms such as New York Festivals Radio Awards, ACEF Global Customer Engagement Forum & Awards, Golden Mikes - Radio & Audio Awards, India Audio Summit and Awards, India Radio Forum, etc. in the recent past. In 2022, Music Broadcast Limited won 'India's Best Company of the Year 2022' Award by Berkshire media. Radio City has been consistently featured for the 7th time in 'India's Best Companies to Work For' study conducted by Great Place to Work Institute. The company has also been recognized in 'India's Best Workplaces for Women - 2019' and has ranked amongst the Top 75 organizations on the list. In 2020, Radio City ranked 4th in 'Best Large Workplaces in Asia', according to the GPTW survey.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)