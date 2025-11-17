SNAP 2025 Registration Closing 20th November: Your Final Chance to Apply for Symbiosis MBA Programmes

SMPL

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], November 17: Symbiosis International (Deemed University) announces the closing of its registration window for the Symbiosis National Aptitude (SNAP) Test 2025 on 20th November. It is a national-level entrance examination for MBA aspirants. With over five decades of academic excellence, Symbiosis remains a top choice for students seeking management education that is globally relevant, industry-aligned, and academically rigorous. There will be no further extension for the application filing date.

Aspirants are strongly encouraged to complete their application process before the deadline. The Computer-Based Test (CBT) will be held on three dates, with candidates allowed to attempt the test up to three times. The best score will be considered for the admission process.

The admit cards for the Symbiosis National Aptitude Test (SNAP) 2025 will be released in phases corresponding to each test date. For SNAP Test 01, the admit card will be available from November 28, 2025 (Friday), and the test will be conducted on December 6, 2025 (Saturday). For SNAP Test 02, the admit card can be downloaded from December 8, 2025 (Monday), while the test is scheduled for December 14, 2025 (Sunday). Similarly, for SNAP Test 03, the admit card will be available from December 15, 2025 (Monday), and the test will be held on December 20, 2025 (Saturday).

Result Announcement: January 9, 2026 (Friday)

SNAP 2025 will be conducted in 79 cities across India. The test consists of objective-type questions, each with four response options. A 25% negative marking will apply for every incorrect answer. The registration fee is INR 2,250 per attempt, with an additional INR 1,000 per programme.

The final selection process (merit listing) is based on a composite score that includes:

- SNAP Score (scaled to 50 marks)

- Group Exercise (10 marks)

- Personal Interaction (40 marks)

Total: 100 Marks

Eligible candidates must hold a bachelor's degree from a recognised university/institution of national importance with at least 50% marks (45% for SC/ST). Candidates with foreign qualifications must obtain an equivalency certificate from the Association of Indian Universities (AIU). Applicants are advised to check specific programme eligibility on the official website before applying.

"SNAP is the gateway to Symbiosis' premier MBA programmes. With registrations closing soon, we urge all aspirants to complete their applications in time and take the next step toward joining our globally reputed institutions," said Dr. Ramakrishnan Raman, Vice Chancellor, Symbiosis International (Deemed University).

The SNAP Test is the entry point to MBA programmes at: SIBM Pune, SICSR, SIMC, SIIB, SCMHRD, SIMS, SIDTM, SCIT, SIOM, SIHS, SIBM Bengaluru, SSBF, SIBM Hyderabad, SSSS, SIBM Nagpur, SIBM NOIDA, and SSCANS.

Symbiosis International (Deemed University) [SIU] stands as a testament to academic excellence, global recognition, and continuous progress. Accredited by the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC) with an A++ grade, SIU is recognized by the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF), securing the 24th position among Indian universities in 2025. Further strengthening its global reputation, SIU has entered the Top 200 in Asia in the QS Asia University Rankings 2026, ranking 200th in Asia, 34th in Southern Asia, and 20th in India--reaffirming its commitment to quality education, innovation, and global engagement.

To complete your SNAP 2025 registration and secure your chance to join Symbiosis's transformative management programmes, visit: www.snaptest.org

