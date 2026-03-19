Solarium Commissions 1 GW Solar Module Manufacturing Facility in Ahmedabad

PNN

New Delhi [India], March 19: Solarium Green Energy Limited ("Solarium"), a leading rooftop solar EPC company in India, is pleased to announce the commissioning of its solar module manufacturing facility with an installed capacity of~1 GW (1000 MW) in Ahmedabad, Gujarat.

This milestone marks the successful implementation of the company's backward integration strategy, announced in June 2025. The facility has been established with fully automated, latest-generation manufacturing machinery at an estimated capex of approximately ₹90 crore (excluding working capital).

The plant is a technologically advanced facility, capable of manufacturing large-format G12 solar modules of up to ~725 Wp. It will produce high-efficiency Crystalline Silicon Solar PV modules using technologies such as TOPCon cells, half-cut cells, and bifacial modules, supported by high-precision imported equipment, including tabber-stringers, laminators, and sun simulators.

Solar modules account for 50-60% of total EPC project costs. The commissioning of this facility is expected to strengthen Solarium's supply chain, reduce dependence on third-party suppliers, accelerate execution timelines, and improve margins through captive consumption. This move also positions Solarium as an integrated solar solutions provider.

At approximately 85% plant utilization, the facility has the potential to generate annual revenues exceeding ₹1,000 crore, subject to prevailing market conditions and module pricing, if modules are sold in the market. The facility is expected to serve both internal requirements and external customers, including other EPC players and the broader B2B market.

Commenting on the development, Mr. Ankit Garg, Chairman & Managing Director, Solarium Green Energy Limited, said:

"The commissioning of this facility marks a significant milestone in our growth journey. Delivered in under nine months, the plant reflects our strong execution capabilities. With a fully automated line capable of producing high-efficiency G12 modules of up to ~725 Wp, this facility strengthens our supply chain, enhances execution capabilities, and supports margin improvement across our EPC business."

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)