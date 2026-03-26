SOLIZE PARTNERS India Achieves ISO/IEC 27001:2022 Certification to Protect Engineering Data and Intellectual Property

NewsVoir

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], March 26: SOLIZE PARTNERS India Pvt. Ltd. (Headquartered in Bengaluru, Karnataka; CEO & Director: V.S. Mahadevan; hereinafter referred to as SOLIZE) has successfully achieved the globally recognized ISO/IEC 27001:2022 - Information Security Management System (ISMS) certification. This certification reinforces the company's strong commitment to protecting sensitive information and maintaining high standards of data security across its operations.

ISO/IEC 27001:2022 is the current international standard for establishing, implementing, and continually improving an Information Security Management System. The certification validates that SOLIZE has implemented a structured and risk-based approach to safeguarding client data, intellectual property, engineering designs, digital assets, confidential business information, and internal operational systems.

As engineering and manufacturing industries become increasingly digital and interconnected, data protection has become a critical priority. Most engineering and industrial programs today involve distributed teams, cloud-based platforms, and cross-border collaboration. In such an environment, strong cybersecurity practices are essential to protect product designs, proprietary technologies, and strategic business information.

With this certification, SOLIZE ensures robust access controls, continuous risk monitoring, defined incident response mechanisms, and business continuity planning. The company has also established clear policies, regular internal audits, employee awareness programs, and structured governance frameworks to strengthen information security at every level of the organization.

The certification further strengthens SOLIZE's commitment to its work with OEMs, Tier 1 and Tier 2 suppliers, and enterprises across automotive, manufacturing, industrial, aerospace, defense, transportation, and technology sectors. Many global clients operate under strict international security compliance requirements, and ISO/IEC 27001:2022 certification provides assurance that their data is handled with the highest level of protection and responsibility.

"Information security is fundamental to modern engineering collaboration," said V.S. Mahadevan, CEO & Director, SOLIZE PARTNERS India. "Achieving ISO/IEC 27001:2022 certification validates our commitment to protecting client intellectual property through structured and process-driven operations. As digital transformation accelerates, strong governance and secure systems are essential to building long-term trust."

ISO/IEC 27001:2022 certification represents an ongoing commitment. SOLIZE will continue to review, monitor, and improve its security practices to address evolving cyber threats and regulatory expectations. By aligning with global best practices, the company reinforces its focus on operational excellence, compliance, and trusted engineering partnerships.

About SOLIZE PARTNERS India Pvt. Ltd.

SOLIZE PARTNERS India, a key entity of the SOLIZE Group, provides engineering and technology services across transportation, aerospace and defense, and other manufacturing and industrial sectors. The company supports enterprise-level digital transformation through the design and delivery of efficient, future-ready, end-to-end engineering solutions, anchored by secure and globally aligned practices.

For more information, please visit www.solizepartners.in or contact Archana (archana.bh@solize.com).

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