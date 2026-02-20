Southern Cross University deepens India engagement, explores new academic partnerships and access-led recruitment initiatives

HT Syndication

New Delhi [India], February 20: Southern Cross University (SCU), Australia, is strengthening its strategic engagement with India as part of its broader global vision to expand transnational education, research collaboration, and student access to world-class Australian education.

Leading the delegation to India, Professor Renaud, Deputy Vice-Chancellor at Southern Cross University, was visiting the country to engage with higher education leaders, institutional partners, and sector stakeholders, underscoring SCU's long-term commitment to the Indian higher education ecosystem.

"India continues to be a priority market for SCU's international strategy, spanning academic partnerships, student mobility, collaborative research, and access-led recruitment models," said Professor Renaud.

"We are actively exploring collaborations with Indian institutions to develop joint academic programmes, research initiatives, and progression pathways that support global employability. India represents a dynamic and future-facing higher education environment, and Southern Cross University is focused on building meaningful, long-term collaborations that enhance academic quality, innovation, and student outcomes, while expanding access to Australian education", he added.

Subhi Pradhan, Regional Manager (South Asia, Middle East and Africa) at Southern Cross University, added, "India is central to Southern Cross University's international engagement strategy, not only from a recruitment perspective but as a long-term academic and institutional partner. Our focus is on building sustainable collaborations that create real value for students -- through access, quality education, and clear pathways to global careers. We see strong alignment with Indian institutions that share our commitment to employability, innovation, and student success."

SCU has already engaged with Indian partners, including Poornima University, KLE Institute, SYASA, and other institutions, and continues discussions with additional universities aligned with its academic strengths and international outlook.

A key focus of SCU's India engagement is its Access26 initiative, which reflects the University's commitment to affordability and inclusion. Through Access26, SCU offers reduced tuition fees while maintaining the same academic standards, quality assurance frameworks, and student support systems as its Australian campuses. The model aims to support students seeking globally recognised qualifications and career-ready skills in a competitive international education landscape.

Through ongoing institutional dialogue, leadership engagement, and sector participation, Southern Cross University aims to contribute to conversations shaping the future of international and transnational education in India.

With a strong emphasis on industry-relevant curricula, applied research, and graduate employability, Southern Cross University continues to position itself as a trusted Australian partner for Indian students and institutions seeking globally connected education pathways.

