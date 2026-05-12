Sparx launches the unique Shoe-Style Sandals Under 'Summer Swag' Campaign

PNN

New Delhi [India], May 12: Sparx, one of India's most popular athleisure footwear brands among youth, has unveiled its Spring-Summer collection with a strong focus on style and attitude, leading with its Shoe-Style Sandals under the Summer Swag campaign.

Designed for today's fast-moving lifestyle, the Shoe-Style Sandals reflect a shift in how young consumers approach footwear, seeking options that are not just functional, but also expressive. With Summer Swag, Sparx brings a more confident, effortless style language to the forefront, encouraging consumers to own their look with ease.

Flexibility is a key part of the construction. The build allows natural foot movement, making it suitable for activities such as walking, light hiking, and everyday commuting. At the same time, the sole is designed to offer durability and traction, ensuring stability across different surfaces. Breathability also plays an important role, especially in warmer conditions. The open structure allows airflow, helping maintain comfort during long hours of use. Along with this, the overall design remains lightweight, making it easy to wear through the day without strain.

Sporty, contemporary styling adds to its appeal, making it easy to pair across casual looks while standing out as a statement in itself. Lightweight construction, flexibility, and all-day comfort further enhance its usability, especially during the summer season.

Speaking on the launch, Mr. Gaurav Kumaar Dua, Co-Chief Executive Officer & Whole Time Director, Relaxo Footwears Ltd, said, "As leaders in the sandals category, our focus has consistently been on strengthening that position through continuous product innovation. With evolving consumer expectations, there is a clear shift towards versatile, multi-purpose footwear, and the Shoe-Style Sandal is a direct response to this need. It brings together the structural support of a shoe with the breathability and style of a sandal, creating a differentiated space within the category. By launching Shoe-Style Sandals under the 'Summer Swag' campaign, we wanted to bring a sharper focus on style and attitude, especially for young consumers who see footwear as an extension of their personality."

With this launch, Sparx sets the tone for its Summer Swag campaign, with more style-led offerings to follow through the season.

About Relaxo Footwears Ltd.

Incorporated in 1984, Relaxo is the largest footwear manufacturer in India and has been serving the nation for four decades. Ranked among the top 500 Most Valuable Companies (Fortune 500 India), Relaxo is synonymous with quality products and affordable prices. It manufactures slippers, sandals, and sports & casual shoes.

Its most popular brands - Relaxo, Sparx, Flite, and Bahamas - each lead their respective segments. Relaxo, an iconic brand known for its rubber slippers, is a versatile choice for all sections of society. Flite offers a stylish range of fashionable and semi-formal slippers. Sparx reflects the attitude, style, and energy of young India through its sports shoes, sandals, and slippers. Bahamas captures the spirit of freedom, fun, and youth through its vibrant flip-flops.

With a pan-India distribution footprint, Relaxo also operates a strong network of 400+ exclusive retail outlets, and its products are widely available across major e-commerce platforms, large-format stores, and global markets.

For More Information: https://relaxofootwear.com/collections/sparx

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