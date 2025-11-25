Special Postal Cover Launched at MAHE's 33rd Convocation to Honour Chancellor Dr. Ramdas R. Pai

NewsVoir

Manipal (Karnataka) [India], November 25: Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE), an Institution of Eminence Deemed-to-be University, marked a memorable beginning to its 33rd Convocation with the launch of a unique commemorative postal cover celebrating the 90th birthday of its Chancellor, Dr. Ramdas R. Pai, a visionary leader whose contributions have profoundly shaped Manipal's educational and healthcare ecosystem.

The event was held on Day 1 of the Convocation in KMC Greens in Manipal, in the presence of senior leadership, distinguished guests, faculty, graduates, and their families. The convocation venue witnessed a heartfelt tribute as the MAHE community celebrated not only academic achievements but also the remarkable legacy of its Chancellor.

The special postal cover was formally unveiled by Sri. Ramesh Prabhu, Superintendent, Indian Postal Service, Udupi Division, who graced the ceremony along with MAHE's First Lady Mrs. Vasanti R. Pai, Pro-Chancellor Dr. H. S. Ballal, and other esteemed dignitaries. The initiative was organized in close collaboration with India Post, symbolizing the significance of Dr. Pai's service to society and his transformative leadership.

The idea behind the commemorative cover was to honour Dr. Pai's lifelong dedication to advancing education, healthcare, and community development. The tribute also highlighted the visionary foundation laid by Dr. T. M. A. Pai, whose goals of eradicating ill health, illiteracy, and poverty formed the bedrock of Manipal's growth. Dr. Ramdas Pai's leadership further propelled MAHE into a globally recognised institution, earning accolades including the Institute of Eminence status in 2020.

Speaking at the ceremony, Sri. Ramesh Prabhu expressed deep admiration, stating, "It is the privilege of India Post to commemorate the 90th birth anniversary of a great personality and reformer of Manipal. Dr. Ramdas Pai's contributions have elevated the city and MAHE to national and global prominence. We feel truly blessed to be a part of this historic moment."

The launch of the postal cover underscores MAHE's commitment to celebrating its heritage, strengthening institutional identity, and enhancing its visibility on national and international platforms. As MAHE continues its journey as one of India's leading multidisciplinary universities, the event stood as a symbolic reminder of the values, legacy, and leadership that continue to inspire its growth.

The Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE) is an Institution of Eminence Deemed-to-be University. MAHE offers over 400 specializations across the Health Sciences (HS), Management, Law, Humanities & Social Sciences (MLHS), and Technology & Science (T & S) streams through its constituent units at campuses in Manipal, Mangalore, Bengaluru, Jamshedpur, and Dubai. With a remarkable track record in academics, state-of-the-art infrastructure, and significant contributions to research, MAHE has earned recognition and acclaim both nationally and internationally. In October 2020, the Ministry of Education, Government of India, awarded MAHE the prestigious Institution of Eminence status. Currently ranked 3rd in the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF), MAHE is the preferred choice for students seeking a transformative learning experience and enriching campus life.

