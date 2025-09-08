Special Presence of Dr. Arpit Chopra Jain at the International Peace Conclave held at the House of Lords, London

PNN

Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], September 8: Renowned alternative medicine physician from Indore and Representative of BRICS, Dr. Arpit Chopra Jain, marked his distinguished presence as an Honoured Guest at the International Peace Conclave held on 5th September 2025 at the historic House of Lords, London.

The event, organized by the United Nations Global Peace Council, brought together global experts and representatives who have made outstanding contributions in the fields of peace, health, and social welfare.

Dr. Arpit Chopra Jain has pioneered the integration of modern technology and research in the field of alternative medicine, providing new directions in the treatment of severe and complex diseases. His achievements have strengthened the recognition of modern alternative medicine not only in India but also on an international level.

