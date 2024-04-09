Sports Info to give viewers a taste of a wide range of sports

PRNewswire

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], April 9: CricTracker, which has spent 10 years providing cricket enthusiasts with all the latest updates from the cricket world, has launched its new venture, Sports.Info, to offer news and updates from a wide range of sports.

The new brand will be able to make its way into the hearts of sports lovers around the world with its fresh ideas and dedicated hard work.

Syed Sujjad Pasha, the CEO and Founder of CricTracker, expressed his excitement after the launch of SportsInfo. With the help of his passionate team, he is hoping to bring "comprehensive insights, engaging content, and immersive experiences" to sports enthusiasts around the world.

"I am thrilled to announce Sports Info as we continue to deliver unparalleled sports coverage to our audience across the globe. With a passionate team, we are dedicated to providing comprehensive insights, engaging content, and immersive experiences for sports enthusiasts worldwide," Sujjad said in a statement from CricTracker.

Sports.Info to cover multiple sports in real-time

One of Sports Info's primary goals is to cater to the global audience and not just India, as the team working behind the new venture is aiming to keep track of the nitty-gritty of all the sporting events taking place around the world and bring the latest updates to the fingertips of its readers.

Following a wide range of sports is much easier in this day and age, because there are way more channels to telecast the action than there used to be a few years ago. Even if fans miss the live action because of other commitments, they have the option to watch full-match highlights later. This has helped different sports gain popularity over time.

However, fans are not just satisfied by watching the matches but they also want to know more about their favourite teams and players. A platform like CricTracker, which has over 16 million followers across its various social media handles, bridged the gap considerably between the viewers and their favorite sport, by implementing innovative approaches and providing fascinating information.

Sports Info, which has been devised with a similar goal, will look to bring fans of different sports under one umbrella, where they will get an in-depth analysis and extensive coverage of the different sporting events going around the world, including sports such as Football, Tennis, Basketball, WWE, F1, and E-sports.

The brand new product was launched only a few weeks back and the different social media handles have already received a lot of love from sports enthusiasts. It is safe to say that Sports Info will keep delivering to satiate the appetite of sports lovers around the globe.

2024 promises to be a very exciting year for sports lovers with several important sporting events lined up. In April, the Chinese Grand Prix will be returning for the first time since 2019. Meanwhile, the French Open will get underway in May. The T20 World Cup and the Euro Cup will be starting in June. Also, the highly-anticipated 2024 Olympic Games will be held in Paris between July 26-August 11. All these events and many more will be covered by Sports Info, as fans are set to get a one-of-a-kind experience with the new brand.

Contact

Sai Kishore

saikishore@crictracker.com

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2381357/CricTracker_Sports_Info_Logo.jpg

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)