Springworks Takes Strategic Stake in AI-powered Hiring Platform Goodfit, Becomes Global Reseller

Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], November 4: Springworks, a leading HRTech startup serving over 5,000 customers globally and home to The Shape of Work (TSOW) community of over 250,000 HR professionals, today announced that it has taken a significant stake in Goodfit, an AI-powered hiring platform. As part of the agreement, Springworks will become the official global reseller of Goodfit. Rohit Venugopal, Principal HRtech Advisor at Springworks (ex-Razorpay), will join Goodfit as Co-founder, while Prasanth P, Founder (ex-CTO of Giva), will continue to lead as CEO.

What Goodfit Brings to the Table

Goodfit helps hiring teams move faster and smarter with its AI-first suite of features, including:

- 24/7 AI Video Interviewer that allows candidates to interview anytime with results captured in structured scorecards.

- Automated Resume Screening and Parsing to cut down hours of manual shortlisting.

- Candidate Scoring and Video Assessments that ensure fair, consistent evaluations.

- AI-native Applicant Tracking System (ATS) to manage hiring pipelines end to end.

- Branded careers pages, automatic job board publishing, and reporting dashboards for streamlined hiring operations.

Goodfit is already used by dozens of startups, SMEs, and enterprises across industries such as retail, healthcare, hospitality, manufacturing, recruitment agencies, and the gig economy.

Proven Impact

Springworks has implemented Goodfit internally to streamline its own hiring.

"Goodfit lifted a huge weight off our hiring team. It runs the first-round interviews for us and hands over clean, no-fluff scorecards with all the interview highlights. We find the right people faster and avoid the resume guesswork and calendar chaos. I cannot imagine going back to the old way," said Kartik Mandaville, CEO of Springworks.

Using Goodfit, Springworks rolled out 100+ job offers over the past three months with just one TA professional managing the process. The platform conducted 13,000+ first-round AI interviews over this period, the equivalent of more than 2,000 hours of recruiter time saved. Out of these, 1,930 qualified candidates were shortlisted while 11,182 were filtered out as poor performers. These results illustrate how automation combined with structured assessment delivers scale, consistency, and speed without overwhelming talent teams.

Strategic Alignment

"Goodfit's capabilities take the heavy lifting out of hiring which is exactly what HR leaders need in a fast-moving world," said Rohit Venugopal, Co-founder at Goodfit. "By combining Springworks' reach and credibility with Goodfit's innovation, we can offer hiring teams everywhere a next-generation solution that is fair, fast, and effective."

Prasanth P, Founder and CEO of Goodfit, added, "We built Goodfit to help HR teams stop chasing schedules and guessing resumes. Our goal is to enable data-driven hiring decisions through AI-led tools. With Springworks as our global partner, we can scale that mission worldwide."

Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

HR leaders looking for a single platform to screen, score, and hire with 24x7 AI interviews, resume parsing, psychometric, coding & typing tests, proctoring and a free-forever ATS can request a complimentary demo at goodfit.so or call +91 8431840202.

Springworks is an HRTech company trusted by over 5,000 organizations worldwide. Its products include SpringVerify, EngageWith, and now Goodfit, designed to streamline hiring, background verification, onboarding, and employee engagement and recognition. Springworks also powers The Shape of Work (TSOW), India's largest and most-engaged community of over 250,000 HR and People Ops professionals.

Goodfit, founded by Prasanth P, ex-CTO of Giva, is an AI-powered hiring platform that enables companies to screen resumes, score candidates, run interviews around the clock, and manage their hiring pipelines with an AI-native ATS. Goodfit is used by organizations across industries to reduce bias, speed up hiring, and improve retention.

