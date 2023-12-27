SPSIL receives National Energy Conservation Award

PNN

Gandhidham (Gujarat) [India], December 27: Shreeyam Power and Steel Industries Limited (SPSIL), a leading steel bar manufacturer renowned for producing National Steel TMT Bars, has been conferred the National Energy Conservation Award 2023.

The National Energy Conservation Awards are presented each year on National Energy Conservation Day to recognise exemplary efforts in energy conservation in the country. SPSIL was selected for the award in the secondary steel sector, and was the only steel manufacturer among the esteemed award recipients.

President of India Droupadi Murmu presented the award to Davesh Khandelwal, Managing Director of SPSIL, in New Delhi on the occasion of National Energy Conservation Day. Union Minister for Power and New & Renewable Energy RK Singh and Minister of State for Power and Heavy Industries Krishan Pal were also present at the award ceremony.

"We are honoured to receive the National Energy Conservation Award from the hands of Honourable President Droupadi Murmu. The award is recognition of our commitment to sustainable practices and energy conservation. I extend my gratitude to the government of India for this recognition and congratulate the entire team of SPSIL on this remarkable achievement," said Khandelwal.

The National Energy Conservation Awards are presented by the Bureau of Energy Efficiency, which functions under the Union Ministry of Power, and promotes energy efficiency and its conservation. A total of 516 applications across five Categories in 21 sectors were received for the awards.

Notably, SPSIL was recently recognised as Gujarat's first Green Pro Certified company for its National Steel TMT bars. The certification, awarded by the CII-Green Products & Services Council, affirmed National TMT's dedication to meeting the highest environmental standards in its product offerings.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)