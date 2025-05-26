SQUAREA partners with Omicron Group to introduce a new Grade-A commercial landmark in Kharadi

PRNewswire

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], May 26: Pune's commercial real estate market has been on a steady rise, with the city recording an 8 million sq. ft. leasing volume in 2024, reflecting a 19% year-on-year increase (Knight Frank, 2025). At the heart of this growth is Kharadi - a neighborhood that has transformed from a developing suburb to one of Pune's most sought-after business districts. With its strong connectivity to IT hubs, residential areas, and the City's central business district (CBD), Kharadi has become a magnet for companies seeking well-connected international-standard office spaces.

With a mix of established IT parks, premium residential projects, and upcoming commercial developments, the business district has seen notable leasing transactions with brands the likes of Citicorp, BNY Mellon, Hines, Amazon, and Deloitte, within the same micro market. This demand can be understood through two significant metrics: an influx of approximately 5 lacs of global professionals and additional leasing demand of over 20 million sq. ft., which will position Kharadi among India's leading commercial hubs.

Amidst this rising demand, SQUAREA has consistently been involved in connecting institutions, corporates and HNI-investors with their requirement for size appropriate Grade-A high-yield commercial assets.

Through its extensive network, market understanding, and client-centric approach, SQUAREA has led the rally as a strategic partner for HNIs and commercial focused investors.

With the new Grade-A commercial landmark in Kharadi titled 'Omicron Business Landmarks Kharadi NX' - Omicron Group has partnered with SQUAREA as the exclusive sales and marketing partner. This collaboration comes at a time when corporates and MNCs are actively seeking high-end offices in the large-to-medium format, and Kharadi lies at the heart of this growth story.

With a corporate track record spanning over three decades, Omicron Group is known for its commitment to ethics, quality, and timely delivery. Omicron Group has delivered commercial spaces which balance international standard functionality with contemporary aesthetic appeal, earning the respect of the industry, and its investors alike.

Placed in the center of the affluent neighbourhood in Kharadi -- Omicron Business Landmarks Kharadi NX is an architectural landmark designed for modern enterprises. Rising to 26 levels on completion with a built-up area of approx. 3.6 lacs sq. ft., the development offers 20 floors of scalable Grade-A office spaces ranging from 899 sq. ft. to full floor plates of 12,400 sq. ft. Its iconic glass facade, 360-degree views of the vibrant cityscape, and serene riverside views make for a rich visual experience, while its Vastu-compliant spaces and pre-IGBC certified design ensure sustainability and long-term relevance.

Aside from the design aspects, Kharadi NX tower is a hub of workplace experiences. The tower is equipped with 9 high-speed elevators, 9 levels of parking, and advanced security systems. A rooftop amenity zone with rooftop cafeteria and rooftop fitness area provides a perfect setting for modern-day work-life balance, while state-of-the-art facilities like conference room, training room, and a dedicated business lounge makes it an ideal choice for fast-growing businesses.

SQUAREA's long-standing involvement in Kharadi, combined with its expertise in Grade-A Commercial Real Estate, is expected to play a pivotal role in ensuring the success of this new commercial tower project. For businesses looking for a right-sized asset at a strategic location - Omicron Business Landmarks offers a compelling investment proposition. Readers can note that the project is registered under MahaRERA No.: P52100053519, and more details are available at: https://maharera.mahaonline.gov.in

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2695935/Modern_workplace_amenities.jpg

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2695934/Grade_A_Commercial_tower.jpg

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)