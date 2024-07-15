Sri Sathya Sai University for Human Excellence (SSSUHE) Signs MoU with Posspole

NewsVoir

Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], July 15: Innovation and Incubation Centre (IIC) of Sri Sathya Sai University for Human Excellence (SSSUHE) announced its collaboration with Posspole Private Limited, a dynamic 360-degree ecosystem for high-tech products, market access, and manufacturing. This partnership marks a significant milestone in advancing medical research, education, and community health initiatives.

The Memorandum of Understanding was signed in the esteemed presence of Sadguru Sri Madhusudan Sai - distinguished leader in medical sciences and humanitarian services, at Posspole's office in Bangalore. This MoU highlights a commitment to bridging industry-academia gaps through innovative methodologies and collaborative frameworks, prioritising student exchange programs with global universities and institutions.

This collaboration will strengthen innovative solutions across various sectors, including healthcare, energy, food and agriculture, and medical research. By nurturing cutting-edge products and promoting innovative thinking, both organisations seek to enhance India's global standing and redefine its role beyond service delivery.

Sadguru Sri Madhusudan Sai shared his excitement about the transformative potential of this partnership, expressing confidence in achieving the objectives outlined in the MoU. "Together, we will create a framework that promotes innovation and advances humanitarian efforts, striving for a healthier and more equitable world."

Kiran Rudrappa - CEO and Co-founder of Posspole, expressed his enthusiasm about the partnership, highlighting its potential. "We are honored and delighted to collaborate with the Innovation and Incubation Centre of Sri Sathya Sai University for Human Excellence (SSSUHE). We look forward to bringing innovation and significant advancements in the research, education, and healthcare sectors."

The event concluded with a mutual commitment to explore further avenues for research, education, and healthcare cooperation. Posspole and SSSUHE look forward to realising their shared goals and making a lasting impact on global health.

Website: sssuhe.ac.in.

