Sri Sri Rural Development Programme Trust, Founded by Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar, Partners with Svenska Institute to Skill Youth in HEMM

Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], October 30: In a landmark move to empower India's youth with industry-ready skills, The Art of Living's Sri Sri Rural Development Programme Trust (AOL-SSRDP) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Svenska Institute of Technology to train youth in Heavy Vehicle Mechanic and Operator Training. The MoU was formally signed by Shri Prasana Prabhu, Chairman of AOL-SSRDP & AOL-SSIAST, and Shri Mangesh Vaidya, Managing Director of Svenska Institute of Technology.

The initiative aims to equip youth with practical expertise to meet the growing demand in India's heavy vehicle and logistics sectors. Under this partnership, AOL-SSRDP will identify, counsel, and prepare candidates from rural, semi-rural, and urban areas, while Svenska Institute of Technology will provide certified, industry-aligned training in Heavy Earth Moving Machinery (HEMM) operations, mechanics, and engineering -- including excavators, bulldozers, wheel loaders, and dump trucks. The collaboration will enable training and placement of over 500 youth in leading companies every year.

The programme combines classroom learning with hands-on training, using Svenska's state-of-the-art simulators and actual heavy vehicles to provide real-world, industry-relevant experience.

Speaking on the collaboration, Shri Prasana Prabhu said, "The Heavy Earth Moving Machinery sector is vital to India's infrastructure growth, yet faces a severe shortage of skilled professionals. This partnership with Svenska bridges that gap -- creating pathways for youth to gain hands-on expertise and contribute to the nation's development."

Shri Mangesh Vaidya added, "We are delighted to collaborate with AOL-SSRDP. With advanced infrastructure and practical training modules, the initiative ensures world-class technical learning."

Nationwide Impact Through Skill Development

Across India, AOL-SSRDP is transforming lives in rural, semi-rural, and urban areas through skill centres, prison training hubs, Sri Sri Kaushal Vikas Kendras, and Centres of Excellence. Training spans solar energy, drones, EV technology, carpentry, plumbing, cybersecurity, and now HEMM operations, creating a skilled, self-reliant workforce ready for high-demand industries.

From Dreams to Reality: Youth Transformed by AOL-SSRDP

Ritika Tidke from Odisha joined The Art of Living - SSRDP with just a 10th-grade education. Today, she holds a degree and is a certified DGCA Drone Trainer. "I never imagined working in such an advanced field. This programme opened doors I never thought possible," she says.

Papu Buniya from Maharashtra, the son of a security guard, gained hands-on skills in solar and electrical work and now earns in lakhs annually. "This training changed my life completely. I can support my family and dream bigger than ever," he shares.

Siddhesh Hardas from Karnataka, trained in EV technology, adds, "The programme revealed new career horizons and inspired me to explore entrepreneurship."

Beyond technical skills, the programme equips youth with entrepreneurial, leadership, and employability skills, with a strong focus on women's empowerment.

Watch how AOL-SSRDP is transforming lives: "Another Youth Empowered, Millions Are Waiting - Will You Step In..." Watch here

Holistic Growth: Skills for Life and Leadership

At AOL-SSRDP, learning goes beyond technical skills. Participants practice Sudarshan Kriya, a world-renowned breathing technique, meditation, and yoga, enhancing concentration, resilience, and well-being. The programme also cultivates leadership, decision-making, and teamwork, ensuring that youth emerge as confident, balanced, and self-reliant individuals ready to thrive in all aspects of life.

Inspired by Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar, the Art of Living Social Projects (through AOL-SSIAST and AOL-SSRDP) is transforming rural India and beyond. To date:

* Skill Development & Livelihoods: Over 4.75 lakh youth trained at 147+ centres; 45+ ITIs upgraded; 25 FPOs formed.

* Education & Health: 473+ Smart Schools benefit 95.5K+ children; 50+ AOL Medetel Health diagnostic units operate nationwide.

* Rehabilitation & Community Development: 10K+ inmates skilled in 49+ prisons; 700+ border villages developed.

* Waste Management & Sustainability: Zero-waste energy converts waste to electricity; the Jagapawani initiative reduces pollution.

* Water Pollution Mitigation: 152 water bodies restored through JalShudhi.

* Agriculture & Environment: 3 million farmers trained in natural farming across 24 states; 100 million trees planted in 36 countries.

Through these initiatives, Art of Living Social Projects nurtures people, planet, and future generations.

