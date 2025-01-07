Srishti Manipal Institute of Art, Design & Technology Opens Admissions for the Academic Year 2025-26

NewsVoir

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], January 7: Srishti Manipal Institute of Art, Design & Technology (SMI) is accepting admissions for all courses in its undergraduate and postgraduate programs for the academic year 2025-26.

SMI is India's premier art & design institute that offers 25 courses in Undergraduate (UG), Postgraduate (PG) and Postgraduate Diploma (PGDP) platforms. With a legacy of three decades and distinguished alumni across the world, SMI is truly ahead of the curve in the domain of art and design education, backed by a strong interconnect with technology. Currently 1500 students of SMI are mentored by 150 faculty members, with most faculty members being domain leaders and practitioners in their respective fields.

SMI offers diverse courses ranging from Visual Communication to Product Design to unique future-ready courses like Creative Education and Public Space Design. The 4-year UG Professional Program (UGPP) leading up to a B.Des. or BFA Degree allows students to explore multiple art and design domains of their interest. The 3-year UG skill-based vocational program leading to a B.Voc. Degree is ideal for learners who are focused on industry-specific interest areas. The PG program of 2 years' duration awards M.Des. and MA degrees. The MA program admits students with a 3-year UG Degree while the M.Des. program requires a 4-year UG Degree qualification. The one-year PG Diploma Program (PGDP) is ideal for students with a 3-year UG Degree to transit to a 4-year master's program or to enter the field of art or design.

Speaking about this announcement, Dr Arindam Das, Director SMI said, "Our aim at MAHE Bengaluru is to provide a transformative learning experience that equips students with the knowledge and dynamic skills necessary to thrive in the rapidly evolving domains. Through our diverse and contemporary programs, we strive to nurture global citizens who can make a positive impact on society. We invite aspiring students to join us on this exciting journey of transdisciplinary learning, growth, and exciting possibilities."

Students interested in applying to SMI's courses can visit the website at www.srishtimaniplinstitue.in to explore the courses on offer and complete the application process.

Established in 1953, Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE) is an Institution of Eminence and a Deemed-to-be University. With a remarkable track record in academics, state-of-the-art infrastructure and significant contributions to research, MAHE has earned recognition and acclaim both nationally and internationally. In October 2020, the Ministry of Education, Government of India honoured MAHE with the prestigious designation of Institution of Eminence (IoE). Currently ranked fourth in the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF), MAHE is an increasingly preferred choice for students seeking a transformative learning experience.

The MAHE Bengaluru Campus excels in delivering comprehensive education to students, supported by highly qualified faculty, and dedicated mentors. The MAHE Bengaluru campus with its eight constituent institutions, has an inspiring, future-relevant learning ecosystem, on a new age tech enabled living campus. Here, the students immerse themselves with a deep sense of belonging and transform multiple choices and opportunities into well-defined career choices.

