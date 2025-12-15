SRMIST and BAJA SAEINDIA organise workshop on Hydrogen based mobility solutions

HT Syndication

Kattankulathur [India], December 15: The Department of Automobile Engineering, Faculty of Engineering and Technology, SRM Institute of Science and Technology (SRMIST), Kattankulathur, in association with BAJA SAEINDIA, organised a two-day national workshop on H-Baja (Hydrogen BAJA) on 13 and 14 December 2025. The workshop has brought together over 250 student participants from across India, offering an immersive learning platform focused on hydrogen-based mobility solutions.

The workshop features intensive and highly informative sessions centered on HCNG (hydrogen-enriched compressed natural gas), a fuel gaining increasing relevance in the pursuit of sustainable mobility. Through expert-led discussions, participants are being exposed to alternative fuel systems, safety considerations, integrated vehicle design approaches, and the technical expectations of the HBAJA category.

BAJA SAEINDIA continues to be one of the nation's most transformative student engineering platforms, encouraging young engineers to conceptualise, design, manufacture, and validate all-terrain vehicles by integrating academic learning with real-world engineering practice. The two-day workshop is designed to strengthen students' preparedness for the BAJA SAEINDIA 2026 Physical Round, scheduled for January 2026.

The inauguration ceremony witnessed the participation of distinguished leaders from the automotive and academic sectors. The Chief Guest, Dr. Anand Lakshmanan, Senior Project Advisor, Centre of Excellence for Advanced Automotive Research (CAAR), addressed the gathering, stating:

"Over the past two decades, the automotive industry has undergone a major transformation with a strong shift toward electric and alternative fuel technologies. Reducing dependence on fossil fuels is essential for sustainable mobility, and India is increasingly focusing on hydrogen-based solutions. To realise this potential, we need strong R & D capabilities and skilled engineers, and platforms like BAJA SAEINDIA along with institutions such as CAAR play a vital role in bridging academic research with industry-ready technologies."

Dr. Subramani Sellamani, General Manager, Renault Nissan Technology & Business Centre India (RNTBCI), highlighted the role of industry in supporting innovation-driven learning and the need for future engineers to align with emerging technologies and sustainability goals. He remarked, "BAJA SAEINDIA started in 2007 with only 27 teams. Over time, it has expanded into four categories, including HBAJA. This growth reflects both technological progress and the passion of everyone involved."

Sharing his insights, Mr. S. Balraj, Chairman of the Organising Committee, BAJA SAEINDIA, spoke about the platform's evolution over the past 19 years, noting, "It gives me immense pride to see how BAJA SAEINDIA has transformed from a small initiative into one of the nation's most influential platforms for nurturing future mobility engineers."

Welcoming the participants, Dr. K. Kamalakannan, Professor and Head, Department of Automobile Engineering, SRM Institute of Science and Technology, Kattankulathur, spoke about SRMIST's dedication to supporting initiatives that combine technical depth with hands-on learning, reaffirming the institution's commitment to academic excellence and continued collaboration with BAJA SAEINDIA.

The two-day workshop features technical sessions by industry experts from Greaves Cotton, Atul Auto, and Renault Nissan Technology & Business Centre India (RNTBCI). These sessions provide participants with valuable industry perspectives on powertrain technologies, alternative fuels, system integration, and real-world engineering challenges, significantly enhancing the practical relevance of the HBAJA programme.

ABOUT SRM

SRM Institute of Science and Technology (SRMIST-KTR) is a multi-disciplinary university recognised with an A++ accreditation by NAAC and classified as a Category I university with 12B status by UGC/MoE. In the 2025 NIRF rankings, SRMIST secured the 11th position nationally and holds a global '4 Star' rating from QS, along with the India-centric QS IGAUGE Diamond rating.

Driven by a commitment to academic excellence, research innovation, and global outlook, SRMIST-KTR has emerged as one of India's most vibrant knowledge ecosystems.

SRMIST operates six campuses located at Kattankulathur and Acharapakkam (Chengalpattu district, Tamil Nadu), Ramapuram and Ramapuram Part (Vadapalani) in Chennai, Tiruchirapalli (in Tamil Nadu), Modi Nagar in NCR New Delhi, Sonepat (in Haryana), Amaravati (in AP), and Gangtok (in Sikkim). More details are available at www.srmist.edu.in.

SRMIST Contact:

Devadeep Konwar

Director - Communications

Email: director.communications@srmist.edu.in

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by HT Syndication. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)