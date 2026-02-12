SSC Wallah Records 101 Selections in SSC GD 2025, Empowering Aspirants Across India

VMPL

Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], February 11: PhysicsWallah (PW)'s subsidiary for Staff Selection Commission (SSC) exam preparation, SSC Wallah, has demonstrated strong outcomes, with 101 students securing selection in the SSC GD 2025 examination. The candidates include learners from different batches and reflect SSC Wallah's commitment to supporting the aspiring candidates for the examination.

The selections span categories including CRPF (Central Reserve Police Force), CISF (Central Industrial Security Force), BSF (Border Security Force), SSB (Sashastra Seema Bal), SSF (Secretariat Security Force) and ITBP (Indo-Tibetan Border Police).

Some of the selected students are Yogita Sahu (AIR 45-CISF), Aryan Sehgal (AIR 8375-CISF), Sahil (AIR 11023-ITBP), Naresh Kumar (AIR 1497-Assam Rifles) and Vikas(AIR 14989-BSF), among others. SSC Wallah organised a result celebration and felicitation ceremony to recognise the selected students. A key highlight of the event was a podcast session where students and PW's SSC Wallah faculty discussed preparation strategies, challenges, and how SSC Wallah's guidance helped them stay consistent.

Sharing her experience, Yogita Sahu said, "Securing AIR 45 and becoming the first girl from my village to get a government job feels absolutely dream-like. I come from a farming family of Sheikhupur village, U.P., where resources are limited, and achieving such dreams can be near impossible. When I started my preparation, there were days when everything felt tough, but my brother's constant support kept me going. Preparing for SSC was not just about getting a government job, but it was also about proving that girls from small villages can dream big. SSC Wallah provided me with the right guidance, learning and practice support, and the confidence to believe in myself. I hope my journey inspires many more girls to take that first step."

Another student, Aryan Sehgal, added, "Preparing for SSC GD was a challenging journey for me. After losing my parents, I was loaded with responsibilities of life much earlier than I was prepared for. But my sister stood by me and ensured I could focus on my studies, even when things were difficult. The structured preparation, support and constant encouragement at SSC Wallah helped me stay on track. Clearing the exam meant fulfilling my parents' dream, and it reminds me that with the right guidance and family support, even the toughest circumstances can be overcome."

Speaking on the results, Atul Kumar, CEO- Online, PhysicsWallah (PW), said, "These selections are not just numbers; they represent the immense determination of our students. Through SSC Wallah, our focus remains on providing sustained support to our students while ensuring that learning is not limited by geography or financial constraints. What makes this result especially meaningful is that students from all batches have succeeded across different categories. We could not be prouder of both our students and our faculty members, who are dedicated to providing the right guidance and building students' confidence to achieve their dreams."

SSC Wallah aims to make government exam preparation accessible across India. Through focused teaching, experienced faculty, and technology-enabled learning and remains committed to helping students build confidence and move closer to careers in public service.

