SSCA signs historic Dual Degree Collaboration and MoU with University College Birmingham, UK facilitating Student and Faculty Exchange

New Delhi [India], April 24: Symbiosis School of Culinary Arts (SSCA), a renowned culinary arts school in India, under the flagship of Symbiosis International (Deemed University), proudly announces the formalization of a historic Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the esteemed University College Birmingham (UCB), UK. This momentous agreement, facilitated by Gresham Global, the esteemed and authorized representative of UCB in India and South Asia, marks a significant advancement in international collaboration within the realm of culinary education.

Under the terms of this MoU, SSCA students are afforded the unique opportunity to enrich their academic experience by completing the first 2 years of the B.Sc. (Hospitality and Culinary Management) from SIU and shall transfer to UCB to complete the last 2 years of the BA Honours in Culinary Management including an internship in the UK. At the end of 4 years, students shall receive 2 undergraduate degrees from both universities respectively. Students from Symbiosis School of Culinary Arts (SSCA) who meet the required standards in their Indian degree program will be able to apply for admission to the University College Birmingham and will also be awarded special scholarships as part of the partnership, as well as enabling students to progress their Culinary Management qualifications. This specially curated collaborative program not only enables students to earn two degrees within a span of 4 years but also creates a pathway to explore career opportunities in the UK. Furthermore, the MoU fosters an environment of academic exchange and growth by facilitating faculty exchanges between SSCA and UCB, promoting cross-cultural learning and development. Complementing this arrangement, the UCB India office, situated in Mumbai, extends comprehensive application and visa support services to SSCA students, further enhancing the accessibility and feasibility of this enriching academic endeavour.

Expressing her delight at this historic collaboration, Dr. Vidya Yeravdekar, Pro Chancellor, Symbiosis International (Deemed University) stated "This partnership marks a significant milestone in our pursuit of providing world-class education and global opportunities to our students. Through this collaboration, our students will have the unique opportunity to study a part of their undergraduate program at UCB's campus in the UK, benefiting from its rich academic quality, state-of-the-art facilities and internship/job opportunities. I am happy that we have found an academic partner who matches the academic rigour and industry-relevant education we provide our students at SSCA. The exchange of faculty will further enrich cross-cultural teaching and collaborative research at both institutions."

Also expressing his excitement to work with SSCA, Professor Michael Harkin, Vice-Chancellor and Principal, University College Birmingham stated "This memorandum of understanding reflects our mutual dedication to fostering global learning experiences and preparing students for success in the ever-evolving field of culinary arts. Being one of the very elite Universities of India, with the excellence that Symbiosis excel in, particularly in the field of culinary sciences in India, University College Birmingham feel honoured and privileged to be in a formal partnership in culinary and other wide ranging curriculum programmes, together with student and staff exchanges going forward. I am excited that both our student and academic staff communities at UCB will be able to learn from and share the rich and diverse cultures and culinary offer of India. We at UCB look forward to leveraging our expertise and resources to provide SSCA students with enriching academic experiences, both in the UK and in India, across culinary and other academic programmes.

Bharat Sakhuja, Director of International Recruitment, University College Birmingham shared his thoughts on the collaboration: "This partnership marks a crucial step in the creation of educational opportunities and skill-building pathways for Indian culinary students. It will enable the exchange of knowledge and culinary expertise between India and UK, fostering innovation and delivering exceptional value to the hospitality industry. We are excited about the opportunities this partnership will bring and look forward to strengthening this relationship with SSCA".

Adding to this Jasminder Khanna, Co-Founder at Gresham Global, a leading market-entry service provider to foreign universities, said "Securing this Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) has been a meticulous process spanning over two years. Nevertheless, the endeavor has proven worthwhile, as this collaboration holds the potential to offer students and faculty at both institutions a wealth of opportunities to learn from each other's expertise and rich legacies in teaching hospitality and culinary courses. It is anticipated that this partnership will greatly augment the career prospects of the students involved".

The MoU signing is a major step in global collaboration, enhancing educational opportunities. It allows students to study at UCB's UK campus, offering global perspectives and enriching their academic journey. Faculty exchanges between SSCA and UCB will foster cross-cultural teaching methods, benefiting both institutions. Overall, the MoU promises valuable insights, exposure, and growth opportunities for students and faculty, leading to enhanced learning outcomes and success in the culinary industry.

About UCB:

University College Birmingham, established in 1874 is one of the leading institutions in the UK, renowned for its excellence in vocational and applied education. The university offers undergraduate and postgraduate courses in Hospitality, Culinary Arts, Tourism, Events and many other sectors. The institution welcomes 500 students every year from India on average.

About SIU:

Symbiosis International University, established in 1971, is one of the most acclaimed private institutions located in Pune, Maharashtra, India. The university has more than 41 academic institutions spread over various campuses in Pune, Bangalore, Hyderabad, Nagpur, Nashik, Noida, Nagpur etc. The university offers a plethora of courses ranging from engineering to management to arts and sciences and more. It has been ranked amongst the best private institutions of the country.

About SSCA:

Symbiosis School of Culinary Arts (SSCA) is a specialised school offering a range of skilled programmes in the food, health, nutrition and wellness sector.

Founded in 2016 we are the first school in the country to offer niche qualifications in culinary science and arts.

In order to cater to the growing demand for well-trained hospitality professionals, SSCA is now commencing a specialized Hospitality and Culinary Management bachelor's degree from 2020.

Keeping in view the increasing demand for specialized programs both in the Culinary and Hospitality field, SSCA offers two unique three-year, full-time bachelor's degree programmes- B.Sc. (Culinary Arts) and BSc (Hospitality and Culinary Management). Both our programmes are designed to prepare students for a wide range of career options in the Culinary and Hospitality fields.

Symbiosis believes in industry and academia interaction at all stages of student development and as a part of our curricula, the students undergo well planned and monitored internship in collaboration with leading hotel and food industry organizations.

Over the period, we now have specialised programmes in postgraduate, undergraduate and diploma levels in Nutrition and Dietetics, Food Technology and Food Enterprise Management, Culinary Arts and Hospitality Management.

With a state-of-the-art world-class campus infrastructure equipped with modern practical learning labs and Asia's largest Studio Kitchen, the institute focuses on providing sustainable education in the areas of culinary arts and science, food processing and health and nutrition. Symbiosis School of Culinary Arts (SSCA) a constituent of Symbiosis International University, founded in 2016, is the first school fully dedicated to offering niche qualifications in culinary science and arts in the country. SSCA was established to cater to the needs of the Food Industry to train and develop specialized culinary professionals. The flagship Bachelor's degree in Culinary Arts at SSCA has been one of the most sought-after culinary degrees in the country.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by SRV Media. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)