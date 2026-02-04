St. John's Universal School Celebrates 56 Years with a Grand Cultural Showcase

VMPL

New Delhi [India], February 4: St. John's Universal School, a reputed educational institution with over five decades of progressive and immersive learning, proudly celebrated its much-anticipated 56th Annual Day at St. Andrew's auditorium, Bandra, Mumbai, Maharashtra on January 22nd and 23rd, 2026.

The two-day annual event began with the lamp lighting ceremony, followed by the presentation of the Annual Report by Principal Ms. Mona Vaidya, praising the school's exemplary academic and co-curricular achievements.

Students of the Pre-primary, Primary, and Secondary sections anchored the 56th Annual Day event with confidence and enthusiasm. The event featured a cultural segment inclusive of a flute band performance, an innovative garage band that created music using waste materials, and a melodious school choir. "Bedtime Stories - Stories Come Alive" segment was the main highlight of the event that showcased expressive performances and dance sequences by students of St. John's Universal School.

A thoughtfully curated behind-the-scenes presentation, curtain call, and a formal vote of thanks concluded the 56th Annual Day event celebrations. The two-day event was indeed a remarkable showcase of discipline, creativity, and excellence. It reflected the school's strong values, spirit of teamwork, commitment to holistic education, cultural enrichment and dedication to nurturing talent across all age groups. Each segment stood as a testament to the student's dedication and tireless efforts of the teachers and management.

St. John's Universal School in Goregaon is one of Mumbai's long-standing centres of holistic education. Established in 1968 with a vision to empower children for the challenges of tomorrow, the school ranked at No. 4 in National Curriculum by Times School Survey 2025 blends academic excellence with life skills, technology exposure, and creative development, helping students become curious, resilient global citizens.

For more information about admissions and programs, visit St. John's Universal School, Goregaon.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)