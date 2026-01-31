Stallion India Fluorochemicals Limited Reports Strong Q3 & 9M FY26 Performance; 9M PAT Surges 72.8% YoY

VMPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 31: Stallion India Fluorochemicals Limited (SIFL), a leading forward-integrated player in refrigerants and industrial gases, announced its unaudited financial results for Q3 & 9M FY26, delivering robust growth across revenue, profitability, and earnings, supported by strong demand, expanding capacities, and continued progress on its integration roadmap.

Strategic & Operational Highlights:

- Development of semiconductor gas capabilities at Khalapur and creation of 1,200 MT liquid helium processing capacity for applications in semiconductors, solar cells, and fiber optics.

- Receipt of Environmental Clearance for a 10,000 MT per annum R-32 manufacturing plant at Bhilwara, a key step in backward integration and raw material security.

- Above initiatives are expected to enhance operating efficiency and improve profit margins by 3-4% over the medium term.

Management Commentary:

Mr. Shazad Rustomji, Managing Director & CEO, said:

"Our expanding network of facilities is creating a strong pan-India platform that supports forward and backward integration across the value chain. Investments in HFO/HFC blending, semiconductor gases, helium processing, and R-32 manufacturing are strategically aligned to capture emerging opportunities in high-growth end-markets and improve margin profile.

Given our strong performance in the first nine months, we remain confident of achieving our FY26 revenue guidance of ₹43,000 Lakhs and PAT of ₹4,000 Lakhs, and sustaining a 30-35% CAGR over the next three years. With ₹32,118.21 Lakhs revenue and ₹3,290.68 Lakhs PAT already achieved in 9M FY26, Stallion is well-positioned not only to meet but potentially surpass its full-year projections."

Outlook:

SIFL continues to focus on innovation-led growth, disciplined capital allocation, CRM-driven customer engagement, and efficient inventory planning to manage volatility, while deepening its presence across refrigerants, industrial gases, and emerging specialty gas applications.

