Star Health Insurance Reports Strong Performance Q1FY26 PAT Grows 44% to INR 438 Cr (IFRS), Premium Grows 13%

PRNewswire

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], July 30: Star Health and Allied Insurance Company Ltd. (Star Health Insurance), India's largest health insurance company, today announced the financial results for Q1FY26, delivering steady growth and improved profitability while reinforcing its leadership position in the retail health insurance sector.

- Combined ratio on an IFRS basis was 99.6% for Q1FY26

- Retail GWP grew 18% YoY, with fresh retail premiums growth 25% (N basis)

- Claims NPS rose to 57 in Q1FY26, up from 46 in Q1FY25, reflecting improved claims experience

For the quarter ended June 30, 2025, Star Health Insurance recorded a Gross Written Premium (GWP) of INR 3,936 crores, representing 13% year-on-year growth (on 1/N basis). The Company's Profit After Tax (PAT) stood at INR 438 crore as per IFRS, marking a 44% increase over the same period last year. The overall combined ratio on an IFRS basis was 99.6% for Q1FY26. This performance comes on the back of strong fresh retail premium growth and prudent underwriting practices. Claims NPS improved to 57, up from 45.8 last year.

Mr. Anand Roy, MD and CEO of Star Health and Allied Insurance stated, "We have started FY26 on a steady note, with encouraging growth across our core segments and visible gains from the structural changes we initiated over the past two years. During the quarter we stayed prudent in our risk selection, made critical pricing and underwriting changes and improved our claims service experience. The agency channel continues to be the backbone of our business, supported by digital, banca and SME Group business. Our digital business has scaled well and is shaping up as a profitable growth engine. Our investments in technology, automation and fraud analytics continue to drive better outcomes for us. As we look ahead, our focus remains on sustainable growth and long-term value creation for all stakeholders."

Retail Health continues to anchor the Company's performance, contributing INR 3,667 crore (N basis) to GWP in Q1FY26. Retail GWP grew 18% YoY, with fresh retail premiums rising 25%. The customer app of Star Health saw 11 milion downloads with many innovations like real time claims tracking, document submission etc introduced during the quarter. New product launches like Super Star and Star Flexi are gaining traction and collected more than INR 1000 crore premium in the last 12 months.

Star Health continues to execute on its focus areas on quality growth, customer centricity and play a leading role in championing India's health insurance penetration.

About Star Health and Allied Insurance: Star Health and Allied Insurance Co. Ltd. (BSE: 543412 | NSE: STARHEALTH) is a market leader in standalone health insurance in India. The Company commenced operations in 2006 and is India's first Standalone Health Insurance Company. Star Health Insurance provides Health, Personal Accident and Travel Insurance to customer. The Company has grown to emerge as one of the preferred private health insurance Company in India with several pioneering products and services to its credit. With customer-centricity at its core, the Company has superior and innovative product offerings, service capabilities and a seamless claims management process. Star Health offers tailor made products to cater to the needs of customers across cancer, diabetes, cardiac illnesses and senior citizen, women and children specialized suite of health insurance offerings Star Health is India's first health insurance Company to settle over 1 crore claims.

Star Health Insurance has a strong multi-channel distribution network with 914 offices, with 11,300+ network hospitals, over 7,89,000 licensed agents, robust bancassurance and financial institution partners, and 14,700+ employees. In FY25, Star Health's gross written premium stood at Rs.17, 553 Cr with its net worth at Rs.8,668 Cr.

For more information visit www.starhealth.in

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2401495/5245482/Star_Allied_Logo.jpg

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)