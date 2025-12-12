STAR Health launches multi-lingual celebrity campaign urging India to prioritise Health Insurance

VMPL

New Delhi [India], December 12: STAR Health Insurance has unveiled a new campaign featuring some of India's most recognisable film and music personalities. Through simple, relatable moments, the films encourage households across the country to view health protection as a thoughtful step woven into everyday life.

The campaign features actors Shiva Rajkumar (Kannada), Jeet (Bangla), Nayanthara and Arjun Sarja (Tamil), Teja Sajja, Kiran Abbavaram and Rahasya Gorak (Telugu), along with singer Shreya Ghoshal. Each of them brings a distinct voice and cultural lens to the conversation, strengthening the brand's multilingual presence across regions.

Designed as short, personal narratives, each film highlights a different slice of life.

Shiva Rajkumar speaks to Kannadigas about the need to be ready for the unexpected, drawing from situations families commonly face.

Nayanthara's story begins upside down, mirroring the suddenness with which life can change. She speaks to her pan-Indian audience about the importance of restoring balance and ensuring families are equipped to handle medical situations with confidence.

Arjun Sarja's film draws a contrast between his on-screen action persona and real life. Speaking to all Tamil and Telugu viewers, he underscores that while stunts come with preparation and protection, real emergencies do not. And that the real hero is the one who secures his loved ones with STAR Health Insurance.

Teja Sajja (known for Hanu-Man and Mirai) reflects on the pressures and responsibilities that define everyday adulthood, noting that those who safeguard their families with health insurance become the "real-life heroes" at home.

Shreya Ghoshal, talking to her pan-Indian fans, brings a musical lens to the conversation. She describes life as a changing melody, sometimes joyful and sometimes unexpected, and notes that true peace comes from being ready to protect the people who matter most.

Kiran Abbavaram and Rahasya Gorak speak about how their busy lives in the Telugu industry, and now parenthood, have made protection a priority. They share how they trust STAR Health to keep their family secure, with access to quality healthcare anytime, anywhere.

Known for his action roles, Jeet speaks about how true strength lies not in performing stunts on screen but in protecting the people who matter most. As a father, son, and husband, he reflects on the unpredictability of health emergencies and explains why securing one's family with the right health insurance is essential.

Watch the campaign here:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=osEg-Qtvo0A

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pZieF3BPmEc

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HCwIeYxCoAk

While each celebrity tells the story in their own voice, the campaign carries one consistent message: preparation must come before a crisis, and awareness must come before action.

At a time when lifestyle illnesses are rising and medical costs continue to climb, STAR Health hopes to make timely protection feel more relatable and accessible through familiar cultural voices across India. As India's market leader in health insurance, with over 19 years of service and more than 1.4 crore claims settled, the brand reinforces its message that preparedness begins early. A trusted, customisable health cover chosen today can safeguard families long before life becomes uncertain.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)