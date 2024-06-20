Startek earns prestigious recognition as India's Best Companies To Work For 2024

PRNewswire

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 20: Startek®, a digital-first global customer experience (CX) solutions provider, was named one of India's Best Companies To Work For 2024. This recognition follows Startek India's achievement of Great Place To Work® Certification™ for 2024-25.

Considered the gold standard in identifying and recognizing exceptional workplace cultures, India's Best Companies To Work For is international organizations' most coveted 'Employer-of-choice' designation. The rigorous application process involves a comprehensive HR practice audit, employee interviews and an anonymous opinion survey measured against a robust evaluation framework. Startek India was assessed using the Trust Index™ employee survey and Culture Audit™, measuring key factors contributing to employees' perception of a great workplace.

"At Startek, we cultivate a talent-centric environment that empowers our people to excel," said Startek Chief People Officer S M Gupta. "Being recognized as one of India's Best Companies To Work For validates our commitment to fostering a culture of innovation, collaboration and continuous learning. This award is dedicated to our exceptional team members who are the driving force behind our success."

"At Startek, our company culture is built on core values of integrity, innovation and inclusivity. We strive to create a dynamic work environment where employees feel valued, engaged and inspired to achieve excellence. Our commitment to continuous improvement and employee well-being is at the heart of everything we do. Startek is proud to announce this milestone and looks forward to continuing its focus on the well-being and success of its employees. The company remains unwavering in its commitment to fostering a culture of innovation, collaboration and inclusivity," he said.

For more information about Startek and its commitment to excellence in the workplace, please visit www.startek.com.

About Great Place To Work

Great Place To Work is the global authority on workplace culture. Their mission is to help every place become a great place to work for all. Their recognition is the most coveted and respected in the world for elevating employer brands to attract the right people. Their proprietary methodology and platform enable organizations to truly capture, analyze, and understand the experience of all employees. Our groundbreaking research empowers organizations to build cultures that retain talent and unlock the potential of every employee. Since 1992, their Certification, Best Workplaces™ Lists and global benchmarks have become the industry standard, built on data from more than 100 million employees in 150 countries around the world.

Learn more at https://www.greatplacetowork.in/ and on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

About Startek®

For more than 35 years, Startek has delivered customer experience (CX) excellence for the world's leading brands. Spread across 12 countries, our 38,000 associates create memorable, personalized experiences in both voice and non-voice channels. Our clients span from Fortune 500s to fast-growing startups in a diverse range of industries including cable, media and telecom; travel and hospitality; retail and e-commerce and banking and financial services.

By creating closer connections, Startek delivers value for our clients, opportunity for our people and sustainable growth for our shareholders.

To learn more, visit www.startek.com and follow us on LinkedIn @Startek

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2222919/4299556/Startek_Logo.jpg

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)