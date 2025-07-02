Startek Recognized by Great Place To Work® India among India's Best Companies To Work For 2025

PRNewswire

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 2: Startek®, a digital-first global customer experience (CX) solutions provider, has been recognized by Great Place To Work® India among India's Best Companies To Work For 2025: Top 100. This recognition follows the company's earlier achievement of being Great Place To Work® Certified™ for 2025.

This recognition is considered the most definitive 'Employer-of-Choice' award and is globally acknowledged as the gold standard in identifying great workplace cultures. The evaluation process included a detailed HR practice audit, employee opinion surveys, and interviews, using Great Place To Work's Trust Index™ survey and Culture Audit™ framework to measure employee experience.

In this year for India, based on a rigorous evaluation methodology, 100 organizations among India's Best Companies To Work For 2025 have been recognized. These organizations among other practices particularly excel both on people practices that they have crafted for their employees and proactively acting on the feedback to create a High Trust Culture.

"At Startek, we see people and performance as two sides of the same coin," said SM Gupta, Global Chief People Officer at Startek. "By fostering a culture of trust, agility and inclusion, we empower our teams to deliver excellence every day. This recognition reflects our commitment to nurturing a workplace where employees feel valued and enabled to create lasting impact for our clients and communities."

The India's Best Companies To Work For 2025 list was created using rigorous methodologies by Great Place To Work, based on data from more than 100 million employees worldwide. Startek's inclusion in this prestigious list underscores its continued efforts to nurture a culture where people thrive and deliver impactful business outcomes.

About Great Place To Work

Backed by 30 years of data, Great Place To Work is the global authority on workplace culture. Through its proprietary For All™ Model and Trust Index™ Survey, it gives organizations the recognition and tools to create a consistently positive employee experience. Its mission is to help every place become a great place to work for all, driving business growth, improving lives, and empowering communities. Through globally recognized and coveted Great Place To Work Certification™ and highly competitive Best Workplaces Lists, Great Place To Work enables employers to attract and retain talent, benchmark company culture, and increase revenue. Its platform enables leaders to truly capture, analyze and understand the experience of every employee, and compare outcomes with data collected from more than 100 million employees in 150 countries worldwide.

About Startek

Startek® is a global leader in customer experience management, delivering comprehensive digital transformation and CX solutions. With over 35 years of expertise, Startek empowers businesses across diverse industries to create memorable, personalized customer interactions. Operating in 12 countries with a team of 38,000 associates, Startek is committed to connecting brands with their customers through innovation, empathy, and operational excellence.

To learn more, visit www.startek.com and follow us on LinkedIn@Startek.

