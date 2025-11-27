Stay Warm, Stay Well: The Seasonal Power of Pecans

VMPL

New Delhi [India], November 27: As the chill sets in, it's wise to pivot not just to warmer clothes and steaming drinks, but also to foods that support warmth from the inside out. Enter the humble yet powerful American pecan --an ideal winter ally.

Why pecans deserve your attention this season

Pecans are rich in healthy monounsaturated fats, fibre, and a host of vitamins and minerals. Their mix of unsaturated fats, plant sterols, fibre and flavonoids makes them a "go-to" snack for the cooler months. They also deliver key nutrients like copper, thiamine and zinc -- which are essential for metabolism, immunity and nerve health.

In winter, when our energy demand shifts, immune challenges rise and comfort eating is more tempting, pecans offer a smart, tasty alternative to high-sugar or heavy snacks. They may:

- Support heart health (thanks to good fats and phytosterols)

- Help stabilise blood sugar levels and support weight-management (lower glycaemic load + fibre)

- Support immunity and cellular health (via vitamin E, zinc, antioxidants)

Nutritionist Kavita Devgan emphasises the value of viewing food not just as sustenance, but as preventative care. She advocates choosing whole, natural foods in everyday diets rather than exotic or expensive substitutes, and encourages modest portions of nutrient-dense items such as nuts.

In this light, pecans align beautifully with her philosophy: an accessible, versatile, nutrient-rich food you can routinely include to bolster daily wellness.

Quick Winter Recipe Idea:

* Roasted Butternut Squash & Pecan Soup

Ingredients

- 400 g butternut squash, peeled & roughly sliced

- 6-7 garlic cloves

- 2 medium onions, roughly chopped

- 10-12 American Pecans

- Salt to taste

- Crushed black peppercorns to taste

- 4-5 fresh thyme sprigs

- 1 tbsp olive oil

- 3 cups vegetable stock

- 1 tsp Madras curry powder

- 1/2 lemon

- Fresh cream to drizzle

- Flat-leaf parsley for garnish

- Toasted American Pecans for garnish

- Toasted sourdough slices to serve

Process

1) Preheat the oven to 180°C.

2) On an oven tray, add squash, garlic, onions, American Pecans, salt, black pepper, and thyme. Drizzle with olive oil and toss lightly.

3) Bake for 20-25 minutes. Allow to cool.

4) Heat a non-stick pan. Transfer the roasted mixture to it, add vegetable stock and Madras curry powder, and bring to a boil. Discard the thyme sprigs.

5) Lower the heat and cook for 5-6 minutes.

6) Blend into a smooth, thick soup using a hand blender.

7) Add lemon juice and mix well.

8) Transfer to a serving bowl. Drizzle fresh cream, garnish with toasted American Pecans and parsley.

9) Sprinkle crushed pepper and serve hot with toasted sourdough bread.

How much to eat?

A good rule: about 1 oz ([?]28 g) of pecans -- a small handful -- serves as a solid portion. Choose unsalted or lightly roasted pecans for best value. And as Kavita Devgan often reminds us: it's not about extremes, but about consistent, realistic choices that fit into daily living.

As temperatures dip, leaning on nutrient-dense snacks like pecans is a smart strategy to stay warmed from the inside out. Whether tossed into soups, salads, or eaten plain, they combine flavour, comfort and wellbeing. This winter, make pecans a staple in your meals -- your heart, brain and immune system may thank you.

