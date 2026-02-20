Steelbird Helmets CSR Initiative 'Mission Save Lives on Roads, India' to Host National Road Safety Summit in Delhi

VMPL

New Delhi [India], February 20: In a significant step towards strengthening India's road safety framework, "Mission Save Lives on Roads, India - An Integrated Road Safety Meet" will be held

The summit, supported under the Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiative of SteelBird Hi-Tech India Ltd., aims to bring together policymakers, scientists, industry leaders, healthcare experts and youth representatives to create a unified, actionable roadmap to reduce road fatalities across the country.

With Pedestrians and two-wheeler riders accounting for a significant share of India's road deaths, the conference seeks to integrate infrastructure planning, safety standards, enforcement mechanisms, trauma care systems and behavioural awareness into a coordinated national mission. Organisers said the focus is on translating dialogue into measurable on-ground outcomes.

The Central Road Research Institute (CRRI) has been designated as the Knowledge Partner, lending scientific and technical depth to the deliberations. Senior CRRI scientists participating in the meet Their expertise will anchor discussions on safe road engineering, speed management, school zone protocols and sustainable mobility systems.

The summit is being organised in partnership with TRAX, a road safety NGO engaged in awareness campaigns, black spot identification and capacity-building initiatives. Founder Rajni Gandhi will address the gathering.

The event will also see participation from institutions including the Bureau of Indian Standards, the World Health Organization, UNICEF and the All India Institute of Medical Sciences, National and International guests etc.

Ahead of the meet, Rajeev Kapur, Managing Director of Steelbird Hi-Tech India Ltd., said, "Road safety cannot be treated as a compliance requirement; it is a collective moral responsibility. As a helmet manufacturer, our responsibility extends beyond producing safety gear. Through this CSR initiative, we aim to foster collaboration that leads to stronger standards, better enforcement, improved trauma response systems and meaningful behavioural change. Every life lost on the road is preventable, and through sustained collective effort, we can significantly reduce these numbers."

Organisers expect the conference to generate policy recommendations and strengthen cross-sector partnerships, positioning road safety as a coordinated national mission focused on saving lives.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)