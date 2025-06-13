Steelbird Helmets' launches 'Mission Save Lives 2.0 India' at National Summit on VRU and Road Safety

VMPL

New Delhi [India], June 13: In a landmark move to address India's alarming road safety crisis, Mr. Rajeev Kapur, Managing Director of Steelbird Helmets, launched "Mission Save Lives 2.0 India" at the National Summit on Vulnerable Road Users (VRUs) and Road Safety. The summit, designed to align with the objectives of the Marrakech Declaration in India's context, brought together key stakeholders including government officials, researchers, industry experts, and road safety advocates to collectively chart a safer path forward.

Mission Save Lives 2.0 India was launched against the backdrop of this summit, which focused on critical areas such as the VRU Safety Crisis and Required Solutions in India, Safe Road Design: Need of the Hour, the Role of Government, Media, NGOs, and Private Sectors on Road Safety, and Safer Mobility & Transportation. During the summit the eminent speakers incudes Mr. Mitra Sen Verma, Scientist-E and Director, Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS), Government of India; Prof. Manoranjan Parida, Director, CSIR-Central Road Research Institute; and Dr. Mukti Advani, Senior Principal Scientist, CSIR-Central Road Research Institute.

India recorded approximately 1.72 lakh road fatalities and 4.63 lakh injuries in 2023, with VRUs--primarily two-wheeler riders and pedestrians--bearing the brunt. Two-wheeler users alone accounted for nearly 44.8% of all deaths (around 77,000), with an estimated 54,000 fatalities linked directly to the non-use of helmets. Pedestrians contributed to nearly 20% of fatalities (approximately 35,000 deaths). Together, these two groups represented around 65% of total road fatalities, highlighting the urgent need for targeted interventions.

"Every day, India loses lives that could be saved by simply wearing a real BIS-certified helmet," Mr. Kapur said at the summit. "Mission Save Lives 2.0 India is a national commitment to make these helmets accessible, affordable, and mandatory for every rider and pillion passenger, including children."

The initiative proposes a phased, nationwide implementation beginning in Tier 1 cities in 2028, expanding to Tier 2 cities by 2029, and reaching Tier 3 cities and rural areas by January 2031. The mission aims to systematically tackle helmet non-compliance by region while ensuring manufacturers can scale production to meet the rising demand.

A key pillar of the mission is the elimination of counterfeit helmets, a significant threat to road safety. The presentation revealed that 95% of BIS license holders are currently flooding the market with substandard helmets falsely bearing the ISI mark. These helmets, often sold at prices as low as ₹110, fail to meet the IS 4151:2015 safety standards, putting countless lives at risk.

Mission Save Lives 2.0 India also calls for stringent licensing reforms--real-time verification and periodic audits of BIS license holders, targeted raids, and strict legal enforcement to dismantle the fake helmet ecosystem. Additionally, every helmet manufacturer must maintain a fully equipped, in-house BIS-approved testing laboratory to ensure consistent compliance with national safety standards.

Children's safety features prominently in the plan, with the introduction of lightweight, child-specific helmets and safety harnesses to protect young pillion passengers. This initiative is grounded in international best practices, recommending maximum helmet weights tailored to different age groups, from 0.72 kg for one-year-olds to 1.17 kg for six-year-olds, ensuring comfort and protection.

The mission also emphasizes the need for a fourfold increase in helmet manufacturing capacity to meet the projected annual demand of over 130 million BIS-certified helmets. This expansion, requiring ₹6,000 crore in investments and a workforce of 80,000, underscores the scale of transformation needed to achieve universal compliance.

Currently, helmets attract an 18% GST, categorizing them as non-essential items. The mission advocates for reducing GST to 12% and reclassifying helmets as essential, life-saving equipment, making them more affordable, especially for price-sensitive buyers.

The plan further mandates that all two-wheeler manufacturers supply one BIS certified helmet immediately and two BIS-certified helmets--one for the rider and one for the pillion--effective January 2027, ensuring that buyers receive certified safety gear at the point of sale.

With a robust monitoring system--annual audits by the National Crime Records Bureau and the Ministry of Road Transport & Highways, digital dashboards, and frequent usage surveys--Mission Save Lives 2.0 India aims to ensure data-driven policy adjustments and transparent tracking of progress towards the 50% fatality reduction goal by 2031.

"We owe it to every two-wheeler rider and their families to create safer roads," Mr. Kapur concluded. "A real helmet takes just seconds to wear but can save a lifetime."

With decisive leadership, industry collaboration, and community participation, Mission Save Lives 2.0 India represents a transformative step towards safer roads across the nation.

