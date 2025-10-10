Steve Madden Names Shanaya Kapoor as Its Brand Ambassador in India

HT Syndication

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 10: Steve Madden, the globally recognized leader in footwear and accessories, today announced the appointment of Bollywood actress Shanaya Kapoor as its first-ever brand ambassador in India. This strategic partnership underscores the brand's commitment to the Indian market and aligns its bold, expressive design philosophy with a rising cultural icon.

The collaboration is founded on a shared ethos of self-expression and confident style. Kapoor's personal aesthetic, which seamlessly blends contemporary trends with a distinctive, relatable edge, mirrors Steve Madden's core mission: to create statement-making pieces that feel both aspirational and wearable. In her role, Kapoor will be the face of the brand's key campaigns, starting with the upcoming Autumn Winter '25 and Spring Summer '26 collections. Her authentic style and connection with a new generation of Indian consumers perfectly embody the spirit of the brand. This partnership is a significant step in the brand's expansion strategy across India, where she will play a pivotal role in introducing the collections to a wider audience.

Shanaya Kapoor expressed her enthusiasm about the new role, stating, "Steve Madden has always been a go-to brand for me - it's where I find pieces that are both fashion-forward and incredibly versatile. I am honored to be their first brand ambassador in India and excited to showcase the unique energy and quality of their footwear and handbags."

The announcement comes as Steve Madden launches its new campaign, Step Into Your Story,a bold celebration of individuality, rebellion, and unapologetic self-expression. Positioned as more than fashion, the brand's iconic shoes and handbags become the first step into becoming -- empowering confidence, authenticity, and raw identity.

With Kapoor as the ambassador, Steve Madden in partnership with Reliance Brands sets out to strengthen its retail and digital presence in India, while connecting with a new generation of fashion-conscious consumers who see style not just as an accessory, but as a powerful tool of personal expression.

About Steve Madden

Steve Madden designs, sources and markets fashion-forward footwear, accessories, and apparel. In addition to marketing products under its own brands including Steve Madden®, Kurt Geiger London®, Dolce Vita®, Betsey Johnson®, Carvela®, Blondo® and ATM®, Steve Madden licenses footwear, handbags, and other accessory categories for the Anne Klein® brand. Steve Madden also designs and sources products under private label brand names for various retailers. Steve Madden's wholesale distribution includes department stores, mass merchants, off-price retailers, shoe chains, online retailers, national chains, specialty retailers, and independent stores. Steve Madden also directly operates brick-and-mortar retail stores, e-commerce websites and concessions in certain international markets. In addition, Steve Madden licenses certain of its brands to third parties for the marketing and sale of certain products in the apparel, accessory, and home categories.

About Reliance Brands RBL:

Reliance Brands Limited (RBL), a subsidiary of Reliance Retail Ventures Ltd. (RRVL), was established in 2007 with a mandate to launch, scale, and nurture global fashion and lifestyle brands in India across the luxury to premium spectrum. Its portfolio today includes some of the world's most iconic names such as Armani Exchange, Armani Caffe, Balenciaga, Bally, Bottega Veneta, Brooks Brothers, Burberry, Canali, Coach, Diesel, Dune, EA7, Elan Cafe, Emporio Armani, Gas, Giorgio Armani, Hamleys, Hugo Boss, Hunkemoller, Iconix, Jimmy Choo, Kate Spade, La Martina, Lenscrafters, Maje, Michael Kors, Mothercare, Muji, Paul & Shark, Paul Smith, Pottery Barn, Pottery Barn Kids, Pret A Manger, Salvatore Ferragamo, Sandro, Satya Paul, Steve Madden, Superdry, Scotch & Soda, Tiffany & Co., Tod's, Tory Burch, Tumi, Valentino, Versace, Villeroy & Boch, West Elm, Zegna, and more.

RBL currently operates over 1,590 stores across India, including standalone stores and shop-in-shops. In addition to building international brand partnerships, the company has invested in leading Indian designer labels and made key global acquisitions, including Hamleys, the world's oldest toy retailer, now operating across 13 countries.

