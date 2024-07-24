STL extends its partnership with Netomnia to develop a full-fibre network in the UK

PRNewswire Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 24: STL (NSE: STLTECH), a leading optical and digital solutions company today, announced that it has extended its partnership with Netomnia, one of the fastest-growing network operators in the UK. STL has been a trusted partner for Netomnia for the past five years. STL has deployed ~12000 ckm of optical fibre cable, spanning ~850,000 premises till now, helping Netomnia enable reliable connectivity for hard-to-reach, underserved communities in the region. Netomnia, with the sixth largest network and the third fastest build rate, is building ultra-fast broadband networks in all four UK countries at a rate of 500,000 homes and businesses per year, with ambitions of reaching 2 million premises by 2025.

With nearly two decades of experience in the region, two plants in Italy and a strong ethos of co-creation with its customers, STL is catering to Netomnia's need for fast rollouts and high-performance networks. STL's G.657 A2 Multitube Micro Optical Fibre cables are designed for blowing into micro ducts previously installed into large ducts, thereby reducing installation costs. Built on an optimised design, its ultra-lightweight aerial cables are tailor-made for duct/overhead applications for efficient and reliable fibre deployments. All these products are supplemented with STL's unique approach of smart, tech-led fibre deployment, which is again designed to get more speed and efficiency into each home passed.

To deliver Netomnia's requirements, STL is leveraging its Glass to Gigabit Connectivity capability, which starts from glass preform, fibre, and cable and extends to optical connectivity and smart fibre deployment solutions.

"We want to lend speed, efficiency and innovation to the UK's network buildouts and seize the opportunity to become the second-largest altnet in the UK in 2024," said Jeremy Chelot, CEO at Netomnia and YouFibre. "We are energised by the vision of a connected UK and look forward to partnerships founded on this common ethos. STL's purpose of transforming billions of lives aligns very well with ours, and their integrated and innovative portfolio on the optical side fits the bill for us."

Commenting on this partnership, Rahul Puri, Sales Head - Europe, APAC, MEA and India, STL said: "For us, our customers are at the centre. Their ambition is our ambition. Their problems are our problems. This is what our capability, team and products are built around. Our partnership with Netomnia has been a special one, and we are confident that we will continue to co-create and co-innovate with Netomnia in the years to come."

