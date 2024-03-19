STL powers Europe's Gigabit ambition, showcases Glass to Gigabit capability at FTTH Conference 2024

PRNewswire

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India]/ Berlin [Germany], March 19: STL (NSE: STLTECH), a leading global optical and digital solutions company, will be showcasing its Glass to Gigabit capability at one of the most prestigious industry events in Europe - FTTH Conference 2024 in Berlin, Germany. STL's Glass to Gigabit capability showcase encompasses the company's integrated capability to manufacture optical products - starting from its own glass preform to optical connectivity products, highlighting its commitment to building advanced optical fibre networks across Europe.

With over 30 years of Optical expertise, STL is amongst six players globally to have end-to-end capability across the fibre value chain, starting with its glass preform, fibre, cables and finally, Optical Connectivity solutions. With extensive experience in the region and its advanced manufacturing set-ups in Italy, STL has been a key partner to the regional service providers, delivering purpose-engineer solutions, meeting the fibre demand and reducing lead times across Europe. STL's optical fibre cable and connectivity solutions have found tremendous success with the top service providers across the region.

At FTTH Conference 2024, STL is showcasing its Optical networking and connectivity solutions, specially developed to solve the requirements across different network architectures, from March 19-21, 2024, at Booth G17, Hall 25. These include:

* World's first externally certified Eco-labelled optical products - a range of ISO 14024 and EU guidelines compliant Eco-labelled Certified Optical Products

* 180-micron optical fibre - enables the smallest diameters in cables with the highest fibre densities. This G657 A2 fibre combines bend-insensitive properties with a fully backwards-compatible cable design, which makes it a "ready to deploy" innovation

* Celesta Intelligently Bonded Ribbon Cable - a high-density optical fibre cable with a capacity of up to 6,912 optical fibres. A 26 per cent slimmer cable, as compared to traditional loose tube cables with the same fibre count, gives robust performance for duct installations with the productivity of high-count mass fusion splicing

* Optical connectivity solutions Opt CRS, Opto-bolt and Optoblaze - Optoblaze and Opto-bolt is a pre-connectorised, hardened connectivity solution qualified against European (IEC) and US (Telcordia) performance standards. This solution significantly reduces installation time by de-skilling field installation with tested and proven compatibility with existing networks. Opto CRS is an IP68 ruggedised enclosure used for underground and aerial Networks, highly compatible across different network architectures, leading to longer network life and reduced costs.

Rahul Puri, Regional Head, Europe, STL, said, "Europe is making great strides towards becoming a gigabit economy, and optical networking is playing a key role. With our advanced optical fibre cable and connectivity plants, Centres of Excellence in Italy, and a strong local supply chain, we are working with our customers to accelerate the deployment of gigabit networks and transform billions of lives by connecting the world."

About STL - Sterlite Technologies Ltd:

STL is a leading global optical and digital solutions company providing advanced offerings to build 5G, Rural, FTTx, Enterprise and Data Centre networks. Read more, Contact us, stl.tech | Twitter | LinkedIn | YouTube

For more information, contact:

Media Relations

Soumi Das

Phone: +91 7028466673

soumi.das1@stl.tech

Investor Relations

Chetan Wani

Phone: +91 9712975633

chetan.wani@stl.tech

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2259921/4553901/STL_Logo.jpg

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)