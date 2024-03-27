Storable Expands its Footprint in India to Support Ambitious Growth Plans

NewsVoir

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], March 27: US-based Storable Inc., the leading provider of self-storage technology solutions, has today announced the inauguration of its new office space in Knowledge City, Hyderabad. Storable launched its first Asia GCC in Hyderabad last April and plans to expand its R & D presence in India to increase engineering capacity and support the company's aggressive growth plans. With the goal to deliver even more value for its clients, Storable India aims to double its current workforce from 60 employees to 120 by the end of this year. They are actively hiring for various roles in engineering and product development in India.

Storable's US leadership team, including Charlie Marriott, President; Sateesh Chilukuri, CTO; Jason Palmer, Chief Product Officer; Jonathan Lewis, VP People Operations; and Arvindh Kumar, Board Member were present at the inauguration. The company's new office spans 15,000 sq. ft. located in the Knowledge City tech hub.

Storable delivers a powerful, all-in-suite of technology to help storage operators run a better business. The Storable platform provides facility management software, with a suite of cutting-edge technology products which fully integrate with its storage marketplace, facility websites, tenant insurance, and payment processing products.

Storable India leads the company's globalization efforts and plays a key role in its overall growth strategy, which entails increasing the engineering capacity. A strong engineering team is crucial to continually innovate and enhance product offerings for Storable's customers, solidifying its position as the industry's leading technology provider.

Storable President, Charlie Marriott said, "India is an important part of our growth plans and the expansion of our technology center in Hyderabad will be instrumental in maintaining our commitment to innovation. We are thrilled to welcome a motivated team of employees to our newly expanded facility. They will contribute to advancing the Storable brand through innovation and the development of state-of-the-art solutions for the self-storage sector. By tapping into the exceptional talent available in India, we aim to strengthen our engineering capabilities and deliver unparalleled value to customers worldwide."

To learn more about career opportunities at Storable, visit www.linkedin.com/company/storable-india.

Storable delivers the self-storage industry's most comprehensive suite of technology products - the Storable Platform. The foundation of the Storable Platform is facility management software. From the foundation, Storable offers owners and operators a variety of solutions to maintain and grow their business including facility websites, access control, tenant insurance, payment processing, and the industry's largest storage marketplace. Our all-in-one, integrated solution helps storage operators increase efficiency, enhance occupancy, and improve profitability. In short, we help operators run a better business through constant innovation and whole-hearted customer focus.

Storable was formed in 2018 with the merger of Sparefoot, SiteLink and storEDGE platforms. The Storable family of companies also includes Easy Storage Solutions and CallPotential. Headquartered in Austin, Texas, Storable now has a fully remote workforce focused on a fully connected culture. Storable is led by Sparefoot Co-founder & CEO, Chuck Gordon.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)